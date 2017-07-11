News By Tag
Black Europe Film Series 2017!
Black people have been residing in European countries for a long time. According to the Afro-Europe web site "it is generally known that during the Muslim era of the Iberian Peninsula (from the 8th century AD until the 15th century AD) people with dark skin were part of daily life [in Europe]." The Afro-Europe website is rich in information about the African presence in Europe dating back to the 13th century.
The Afro-European film production is as rich and complex as the populations it depicts. Stories explore the colonial past of Europe as well as other historic moments that marked the arrival and presence of Black people on the old continent.
In contemporary Europe, Afro-Europeans are more and more present at many levels of society. From police officers, transportation employees up to ministers and members of political parties, Afro-Europeans have gained in visibility and power.
How do these men and women of color live in Europe today? This is an intriguing question with perhaps multiple answers.
Join us to explore the multiple realities of Black life in Europe during ADIFF's Black Europe Film Series at Teachers College, Columbia University July 28 to 30.
More details here: nyadiff.org/
BLACK EUROPE FILM SERIES
Teachers College, CU
525 W 120th St, Room: 136 Thompson
Friday, July 28
7pm – Papa's Song (http://nyadiff.org/
Saturday, July 29
2pm – Waalo Fendo (http://nyadiff.org/
3:30pm – Otomo (http://nyadiff.org/
5:30pm – Gurumbe (http://nyadiff.org/
7:30pm – Time & Judgment (http://nyadiff.org/
Sunday, July 30
1pm – Night of Destiny (http://nyadiff.org/
BLACK FRANCE – PAST AND PRESENT
3pm – Josephine Baker (http://nyadiff.org/
5:30pm – Mariannes Noires (http://nyadiff.org/
GET TICKETS (https://adiffblackeuropeseries.eventbrite.com/)
