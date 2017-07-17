News By Tag
Inspirational Memoire I'm Still Here makes Amazon's bestseller's list
The true story of a healthy man's fight against heart failure
Shortly after his 40th birthday, Johnnie received news that would rock his world. His heart was getting weaker despite his healthy lifestyle. Doctors wanted to put a pacemaker in his heart right away. Johnnie was skeptical. He couldn't believe that his heart was that bad when he felt so good. And then one night, Johnnie died. For the next 16 minutes his wife performed CPR and he was eventually resuscitated by EMS.
In this inspirational memoir, Davis recounts the events leading up to his diagnosis and the steps he has taken to regain his confidence and his stability. It is his wife, Rachel and his mother who have been his guide and support through the most difficult moments of his life. Davis celebrates their relationship and the strength it gave him to keep pushing toward success. For interviews or book reviews, please contact Dayna Williams-Hunter at dayna@dwillhunt.com or 213-455-0871
Dayna Williams-Hunter
D. Will-Hunt Public Relations
dayna@dwillhunt.com
End
