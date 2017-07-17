 
Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211

Inspirational Memoire I'm Still Here makes Amazon's bestseller's list

The true story of a healthy man's fight against heart failure
 
 
I'm Still Here by Johnnie Davis
I'm Still Here by Johnnie Davis
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Author Johnnie Davis' autobiographical "I'm Still Here" made the Amazon's best seller's list. The memoire is about an athletic, young, businessman Johnnie Davis Jr. who discovers he has congestive heart failure. He worked out, avoided alcohol and drugs. Doctors were (and still are) amazed at how this could happen to a person so healthy. They studied him extensively but could not find any root cause. Over the next few years his overall health went south and he was pretty much in pain, but managed to bounce back. He married an amazing woman (Rachel) and rebuilt his business which had been financially drained from his on-going medical expenses. He went back to his regular routine and felt confident in the idea that his heart was doing much better.

Shortly after his 40th birthday, Johnnie received news that would rock his world. His heart was getting weaker despite his healthy lifestyle. Doctors wanted to put a pacemaker in his heart right away. Johnnie was skeptical. He couldn't believe that his heart was that bad when he felt so good. And then one night, Johnnie died. For the next 16 minutes his wife performed CPR and he was eventually resuscitated by EMS.

In this inspirational memoir, Davis recounts the events leading up to his diagnosis and the steps he has taken to regain his confidence and his stability. It is his wife, Rachel and his mother who have been his guide and support through the most difficult moments of his life. Davis celebrates their relationship and the strength it gave him to keep pushing toward success. For interviews or book reviews, please contact Dayna Williams-Hunter at dayna@dwillhunt.com or 213-455-0871 (tel:(213)%20455-0871).

Page Updated Last on: Jul 17, 2017
