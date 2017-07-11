 
July 2017





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211


Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Hosts Mega Open House Weekend

 
 
TAMPA, Fla. - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group (http://www.bhhsfloridaproperties.com) is hosting a Mega Open House on Saturday, July 29, and Sunday, July 30, offering the opportunity to view dozens of available homes. During the event, prospective home buyers may register for a drawing to win an iPad.

         In June, Krystal Burke won an iPad by visiting an open house hosted by Realtor Matt Carey. She signed in for the event by using the company's online registration program. Contest winners are randomly selected from the registered prospects attending the Mega Open House.

         "It's as simple as that to be entered into our iPad drawing," said Allen Crumbley, Broker/Owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group. "There will be hundreds of beautiful homes in a wide range of styles and prices on display throughout Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Polk and Highlands counties during the Mega Open House."

         To make it easy, the real estate professionals at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group have assembled their best listings for the Mega Open House, making it possible for prospective buyers to conveniently visit many homes for sale in one weekend. For those interested in selling, there is still time to participate in the event.

         "We recommend sellers in search of a prospective buyer contact us if they want their home included in our Mega Open House," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Broker/Owner Dewey Mitchell. "Our Realtors are available to answer questions and help customers navigate the home-buying process. Opportunity will be knocking during our Open House Weekend."

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group has 22 offices throughout the Tampa Bay area. For more information, visit a local branch office, call (888) 778-8258 or visit www.bhhsfloridaproperties.com.

Source:Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
