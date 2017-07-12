News By Tag
Precision Door Service of Central Florida Partners with Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida
This particular wish kid, Matthew, used to have a workshop in his old house and really loved playing with his tools and lawnmower. He is the man of the house and enjoyed the time he spends with his grandfather there. Since Matthew moved, his wish is to have a barn/woodshop in his backyard where he can work on projects with his grandfather.
Matthew's wish was granted recently and shed has a 9'x7' garage with the track and remote. Precision Door Service was delighted to donate the garage door and installation, and be a part in granting Matthew's wish. The technicians worked through the rain to make sure everything was installed, working properly, and looking great.
Kelsea Hauck, Make-A-Wish Central Florida's Development Coordinator shares, " I just wanted to say THANK YOU again to Precision Door Service for helping us with a garage door donation. The gentlemen that we met on site were incredible and so kind. We are so so grateful. The picture of the finished shed with Matthew says it all. Look how happy he is!!!"
About The Make-A-Wish Foundation
A wish experience can be a game-changer for a child with a life-threatening medical condition. This one belief guides us in everything we do at Make-A-Wish®. It inspires us to grant wishes that change the lives of the kids we serve. It compels us to be creative in exceeding the expectations of every wish kid. It drives us to make our donated resources go as far as possible. Most of all, it's the founding principle of our vision to grant the wish of every eligible child.
Make-A-Wish® Central and Northern Florida serves 54 counties including the Central, Northern, Space Coast and Suncoast Regions of Florida.
Make-A-Wish® Central and Northern Florida is proud of the way it manages and safeguards the generous contributions from individual donors, corporations and other organizations. We are committed to stretching every dollar received to affect as many wish kids as possible. http://cnfl.wish.org/
About Precision Door Service
Beginning as a family business in the late 1980's, Precision Door Service organized as an informal partnership in 1997. With aspirations of building the best garage door company in America, the Precision Door Service founders began a franchise program that is designed for national expansion. There are now 88 locations across the United States. Precision Door Service's mission is to provide outstanding garage door repair service and complete customer satisfaction. www.precisiondoor.net
