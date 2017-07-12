News By Tag
8% Of Debtors Fall Into Arrears
Unsecured debt arrears affect just over 8% of debtors and 4% of all consumers
• owning multiple types of unsecured debt (especially having a overdraft, a personal loan, a mail order debt, a DSS social fund loan or a payday loan)
• having to vary spending due to changing employment conditions, unexpected expenses or the loss of an income earner (e.g. due to divorce)
• having limited savings put aside to cope with a loss of income and/or rise in expenditure
• being under 35 years of age
• having children
• living in rented accommodation
• not being retired
• working in part time employment
• not being in paid work due to long term illness or disability
The brief also quantifies the impact of the above factors on the odds that an individual will go into arrears.
