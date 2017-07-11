News By Tag
Preventing New Cases of Legionnaires' Disease in Health Care Environments
The environmental professionals at Clark Seif Clark (CSC) provide monitoring services to identify sources of Legionella bacteria from manmade sources.
The focus of the document was to raise awareness of the problem of patients contracting Legionnaires' disease in health care facilities and to help prevent future cases. In fact, the CDC shared their belief that four out of every five outbreaks of the disease in a health care setting could have been prevented with an effective water management program in place.
Legionnaires' disease is caused by exposure to Legionella bacteria. The transmission of Legionella occurs via aerosols, when mists containing the viable bacteria are inhaled. Some of the common sources listed by the CDC for transmission of Legionella in health care environments include showerheads and sink faucets; hydrotherapy equipment, such as jetted therapy tubs; medical equipment, such as respiratory machines, bronchoscopes and heater-cooler units; ice machines; cooling towers; and decorative fountains and water features.
"It's important that those in charge of health care facilities recognize that the centers they run to help people with illnesses could instead, at times, actually jeopardize their patients' health if an effective water management program has not been put in place," said Franco Seif, President at Clark Seif Clark (CSC). "At CSC we help to develop, administer, monitor and test water management programs to prevent Legionnaires' disease in medical facilities and other environments with at risk building occupants."
