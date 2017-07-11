News By Tag
Cruise Flight Partners with Reel Stuff Aviation Resources to Further Advance 2018 Aviation Cruise
"We are thrilled to form a strategic partnership with Reel Stuff Aviation Resources and Ron Kaplan (Reel Stuff Aviation Resources founder and CEO) for Cruise Flight's inaugural journey. With Ron's passion and knowledge of all things aviation, we know Cruise Flight guests will be captivated and inspired by the guest speakers as we journey to some amazing locations," said Mike McCabe, Cruise Flight Founder and Director. "We are confident that Ron's addition to Cruise Flight means more big news will follow as we look forward to exhibiting at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh next week."
Each port-of-call on the cruise will bring guests to 'bucket list' vacation destinations such as Grand Turk, Turks & Caicos; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Philipsburg, Saint Maarten; and Holland America's exclusive Bahamas Island, Half Moon Cay. Guests will enjoy the locations while having a one-of-kind opportunity for networking among like-minded aviation enthusiasts.
Kaplan said, "I am delighted to share Cruise Flight's vision of making this innovative concept a 'can't miss' trip for cruise enthusiasts and fans of flight. The opportunity to bring aviation education and entertainment together with a winter vacation to the tropics is a winning combination. Book a cabin, bring your sunblock, and don't forget to pack your favorite airplane aloha shirts! "
As you can imagine, a vacation filled with aviation education, exotic locations, and fantastic adventures, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. As such, rooms for the Cruise Flight are filling up fast, so visit www.cruiseflight.com to sign up for your pass to excitement today.
About Cruise Flight:
Cruise Flight, the first of its kind aviation-themed cruise adventure, makes history in 2018 with the first charter of Holland America's ms. Eurodam sailing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida on January 7, 2018. The legendary voyage allows aviation enthusiasts an intimate atmosphere in which to converse with aviation experts and others who share their passion for flight. Cruise Flight provides an exceptional vacation travel experience for aviators and enthusiasts through elite education opportunities, memorable camaraderie, and unforgettable destinations. If you're attending AirVenture Oshkosh, we invite you to stop by booth 1007 in Hangar A.
About Reel Stuff:
Reel Stuff Aviation Resources LLC was founded by Ron Kaplan in 2012. In addition to producing world-class film festival and screening events for non-profit organizations, Kaplan provides aviation production, fundraising, script review, event planning, talent, and media relations services. Clients have included the Army Aviation Association of America, Columbus COSI, Aviation Community Foundation, National Aviation Hall of Fame, Bremont Watch Co., and the Air Force Museum Foundation.
