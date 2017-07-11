News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
TMMN Announced Landline Texting Helps Businesses To Improve Customer Satisfaction by 70%
Text My Main Number is a renowned business messaging service provider in the USA. The company shared how the landline texting service helps businesses to improve customer satisfaction by 70% or more.
The Director of Operations of the company, Ash Vyas, addressed media and shared astonishing facts. According to her, there are hundreds of text messages sent over the landline number by the customers and prospects. As the landline numbers of the company is not text enabled, the business never receives these messages which can be of complaint, inquiry, feedback, request or even an inquiry. The businesses just don't know there is a communication happening from the customer side as their landline is not text enabled and can't receive these text messages. On the other hand, the customer who sent SMS over landline is unaware of the fact that the message sent by him/her is lost and not reached to the right person. This makes them feel neglected by the company. This contributes majorly in increase of dissatisfaction. Our landline texting service bridges this major gap in the communication. Our landline texting service text enables the landline number of the business or shop and this allows them to receive the messages as well as respond back from the customer with the positive answer. This converts the loss opportunities into the solid relation between customer and the business."
According to the further details shared by Ash Vyas, Director of Operations, Text My Main Number, the landline texting service offers many other utilities which increase the customer satisfaction. Below is the list of utilities of business texting service shared in the media conference:
· They can send reminders to the customer
· They can send greetings to the customers
· They can respond to two or more customers simultaneously
· The automated response can be used to instantly respond to the customer with the acknowledgment about the message receipt
· And more
The landline texting solution can be used remotely as well, which makes it a perfect mode of communication for businesses. This ensures the business and customers are connected all the time.
The packages are cost effective and can be used by the small shop owner or small businesses as well. The benefits and affordable cost make landline texting service of Text My Main Number popular among business in the USA.
To know more about this service and its features, please visit http://textmymainnumber.com/
Contact
Text My Main Number
***@textmymainnumber.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse