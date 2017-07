Pizza, Neo-Noir, Horror and Superheroes:

APEX Comics Group has something for everyones taste and appetite

-- Veteran storytellers and talented newcomers have joined to launch the new digital-comics imprint, headed by award-winning author and illustrator(Marvel Comics, Shatner Singularity)What's it about? It's about comedy with. It's about World War II Germany and. It's about aliens in 1950s L.A. with the first digital edition of the multiple-award winning. It's about surreal sensibilities and imaginative neo-noir taking place in. It's about teenage friends and an alien war in. And it's about a man lost in space-time, trying to get home to his family, while learning that a supervillain may be Earth's savior in the epic, superhero seriesfollows Finch and Barry, friends who work at a pizza place on the Jersey Shore while trying to find their place in the world. Each month, they and a cast of characters try to keep The Plus alive, while wacky customers and money problems threaten to derail their plans.is the many days' work of, an award-winning graphic designer, and writer, a comedian, improviser and YouTuber. Available now at comiXology.com ( https://www.comixology.com/ A-Daze-Work/ comics-series/ 9048... )., by creatorsand, scriptwriterand artistsand, is a gritty take on World War II, where Nazi predators become the prey of a mysterious assailant with supernatural powers. A horror-filled ride with a twist ending no one will see coming, this project will be bleeding your way soon!, originally from Marvel's Epic Comics imprint, follows an alien slave-catcher with a conscience, seeking to prevent fugitive slaves from committing race-wide "geneticide."In 1950s L.A., an amibitous Latino journalist warily teams with a washed-up career military man to exploit this alien find. Created by writerand penciler, it won the latter the San Diego Comic-Con's Russ Manning Most Promising Newcomer Award, while the legendarywon that year's Eisner Award for Best Inker. Coming soon!, by writer-creatorand artist, is Quentin Tarantino meets Will Eisner at the corner of "What the hell?" and "Oh, cool!" There are 30,000 divorces a year in Split City, N.J., "The Divorce Capitol of the Garden State." And with them come many bizarre tales of marital bedlam. With action-packed stories of divorce, suicide, murder heartbreak, deception and greed, it's a sly, postmodernist film noir with a pulp-fiction tone. Coming soon!, by writer-creatorand artists including, focuses on a group of ordinary teens and tweens, who find themselves given gifts that could tip the balance between two alien races at war on Earth. Coming soon!is the umbrella title for's four new superhero-adventure titles:and the flagship,. When a sabotaged government experiment propels scientist Mark Moreno through time and space, he finds himself manifesting a different superpower each time he materializes. Wanting only to return to Earth and his family, he finds himself pursued by the monstrous alien Krauhzz — and that the "lab accident" precipitating his plight was not accidental. In a generations-spanning story of family secrets and lies, Mark Moreno — Phazer — becomes the crucial cog in the supervillain Blue Sultan's effort to save Earth from alien invaders … by any means necessary, no matter who gets sacrificed.available now!MARIANO NICIEZA is an award-winning publisher and executive producer with credits that include writing, illustration, design and art direction in digital and print books, comic books, magazines, trading cards, posters, brochures, and dozens of commercial projects for Marvel Entertainment, Disney, Malibu Publishing, Fleer, Paramount and Panasonic. Recent productions includes andfor the imprint Shatner Singularity.Apex Comics Editor-in-Chief FRANK LOVECE has written for Marvel, Dark Horse and Harris Comics, including the Marvel / Epic miniseriesand Marvel'sand, featuring Blade. An editor and journalist and the former senior editor of Syfy.com, he has published books including Citadel Press'and William Morrow'sApex Comics Art Director WILSON RAMOS JR. is a 25-year veteran illustrator and designer for Marvel Comics, DC Comics and others, who has worked on comic books and trading cards. He has been nominated twice for an Eagle Award and for an Eisner Award for his coloring and lettering work. Ramos is co-creator of Section 8 Comics'For more information, go to ApexComicsGroup.com/ Read Apex Comics series now at comiXology