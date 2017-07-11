Dr. Debra Petrucci, of Yale Spine Center

Dr. Debra Petrucci, a Yale Neurosurgeon Specializing in Spine Surgery,

Expands Her Clinical Practice to A New Location In Stamford, CT at 260 Long Ridge Road

Dr. Debra Petrucci, Yale Spine Center

Contact

Dr. Debra Petrucci, 260 LongRidge Road,

Stamford, CT 06902 (203) 785-2807

203-785-2807

drpetrucci@drpetrucci.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12652639/1 Dr. Debra Petrucci, 260 LongRidge Road,Stamford, CT 06902 (203) 785-2807203-785-2807

End

-- Debra Petrucci, M.D, FAANS, a board certified neurosurgeon specializing in spine surgery, has expanded her clinical practice to a new office location at 260 Long Ridge Road, Stamford, CT 06902 at the Long Ridge Medical Center. She is a member of the medical staff of Yale New Haven Hospital and its Spine Center and Yale School of Medicine as an Associate Professor of Neurosurgery. Dr. Petrucci is also on the active medical staff of Greenwich Hospital in Greenwich, CT.Dr. Petrucci was previously an attending neurosurgeon at White Plains Hospital in White Plains, NY for twenty years, where she served for six years as Chief of Neurosurgery. Dr. Petrucci has experience with complex spine surgery and uses minimally invasive procedures where possible.Dr. Petrucci completed residency in Neurosurgery and General Surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA, where she was the first woman to complete neurosurgical residency training. She received her MD from the George Washington Medical School in Washington, DC and prior to earning her MD degree, she received a bachelors degree in psychology at Harvard University.Dr. Petrucci is board certified by the American Board of Neurologic Surgery, is a Fellow of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, and is licensed in Connecticut and New York.