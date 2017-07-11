 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211

Dr. Debra Petrucci, of Yale Spine Center

Dr. Debra Petrucci, a Yale Neurosurgeon Specializing in Spine Surgery,
Expands Her Clinical Practice to A New Location In Stamford, CT at 260 Long Ridge Road
 
Dr. Debra Petrucci, Yale Spine Center
Dr. Debra Petrucci, Yale Spine Center
STAMFORD, Conn. - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Debra Petrucci, M.D, FAANS, a board certified neurosurgeon specializing in spine surgery, has expanded her clinical practice to a new office location at 260 Long Ridge Road, Stamford, CT  06902 at the Long Ridge Medical Center.  She is a member of the medical staff of Yale New Haven Hospital and its Spine Center and Yale School of Medicine as an Associate Professor of Neurosurgery.  Dr. Petrucci is also on the active medical staff of Greenwich Hospital in Greenwich, CT.

Dr. Petrucci was previously an attending neurosurgeon at White Plains Hospital in White Plains, NY for twenty years, where she served for six years as Chief of Neurosurgery.  Dr. Petrucci has experience with complex spine surgery and uses minimally invasive procedures where possible.

Dr. Petrucci completed residency in Neurosurgery and General Surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA, where she was the first woman to complete neurosurgical residency training.  She received her MD from the George Washington Medical School in Washington, DC and prior to earning her MD degree, she received a bachelors degree in psychology at Harvard University.

Dr. Petrucci is board certified by the American Board of Neurologic Surgery, is a Fellow of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, and is licensed in Connecticut and New York.

         Yale Medicine

For More Information Contact 203-785-2807 or visit www.DrPetrucci.com Or the Yale Spine Center site at http://medicine.yale.edu/debra_petrucci.profile?source=news

Contact
Dr. Debra Petrucci, 260 LongRidge Road,
Stamford, CT 06902 (203) 785-2807
203-785-2807
drpetrucci@drpetrucci.com

Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/12652639/1
End
Source:Dr. Debra Petrucci
Email:***@drpetrucci.com Email Verified
Tags:Spine, Spine Surgeon, Neurosurgeon, Yale, Dr. Debra Petrucci, Spine Center, Yale Spine Center, Stamford Ct
Industry:Health, Medical
Location:Stamford - Connecticut - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Yale Spine Center PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share