Country(s)
Industry News
Dr. Debra Petrucci, of Yale Spine Center
Dr. Debra Petrucci, a Yale Neurosurgeon Specializing in Spine Surgery,
Expands Her Clinical Practice to A New Location In Stamford, CT at 260 Long Ridge Road
Dr. Petrucci was previously an attending neurosurgeon at White Plains Hospital in White Plains, NY for twenty years, where she served for six years as Chief of Neurosurgery. Dr. Petrucci has experience with complex spine surgery and uses minimally invasive procedures where possible.
Dr. Petrucci completed residency in Neurosurgery and General Surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA, where she was the first woman to complete neurosurgical residency training. She received her MD from the George Washington Medical School in Washington, DC and prior to earning her MD degree, she received a bachelors degree in psychology at Harvard University.
Dr. Petrucci is board certified by the American Board of Neurologic Surgery, is a Fellow of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, and is licensed in Connecticut and New York.
Yale Medicine
For More Information Contact 203-785-2807 or visit www.DrPetrucci.com Or the Yale Spine Center site at http://medicine.yale.edu/
Contact
Dr. Debra Petrucci, 260 LongRidge Road,
Stamford, CT 06902 (203) 785-2807
203-785-2807
drpetrucci@drpetrucci.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse