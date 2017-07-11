Country(s)
Industry News
24x7 Doctors Answering Service Welcome Call Center Expert Mike Meyers To Executive Staff
Mike Meyers's call center service experience will increase 24x7 Doctors Answering Service's customer base up to 24% over the next year.
On what his new responsibilities will call for, Meyers said. "I am fully responsible for the overall operation from development of the website and leads, to technology infrastructure in an effort to strategically build 24x7 Doctors Answering Service's operational growth." He added that his primary focus is, "reaching out to the prospects that stand to gain the most from comparing answering service rates from local centers."
While most medical providers can benefit from the companies services, Meyers will specifically be connecting with:
· Physicians
· Hospitals
· Dentists
· Primary Care Physicians
· Doctors – Healthcare Practitioners
The partners are optimistic about what Meyers will bring to 24x7 Doctors Answering Service, saying, "It is with great pleasure that we announce Mike Meyers has joined our firm. Our C-Level executive staff only continues to grow and improve. With the acquisition of Mr. Meyers, our company is poised for the next leap into our future growth and development."
When not at the office, Meyers enjoys his wife, children, church, and fishing. His other interest include: kickboxing, boating, and mission trips. His focus over the next 12-18 months will be on 24x7 Doctors Answering Service. He is confident that joining Mike Cynar at Price It Here was a good decision, saying, "The goal is not limited to getting doctors better pricing on medical answering services, but also to partner them with the best qualified call center to fulfil their needs."
24x7 Doctors Answering is a leading full service lead generation and broker with a primary focus on connecting medical offices with call center service providers. They currently offer a variety of solutions for over 20 different medical fields. The company expects to assist over 4,000 health care professionals over the next 12 months. You can learn more by visiting http://24x7doctorsansweringservice.com/
Contact:
Anthony Robbins
info@24x7doctorsansweringservice.com
