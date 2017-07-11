 
News By Tag
* Texas Mortgage Company
* Houston mortgage company
* Texas Mortgage Broker
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Banking
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211


eCU Mortgage Names Candace Jones to Key Business Development Position

Mortgage industry veteran joins First Service Credit Union's mortgage subsidiary.
 
 
Candace Jones joined eCU Mortgage as business development director
Candace Jones joined eCU Mortgage as business development director
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Texas Mortgage Company
* Houston mortgage company
* Texas Mortgage Broker

Industry:
* Banking

Location:
* Houston - Texas - US

HOUSTON - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- eCU Mortgage, the CUSO mortgage company that serves credit unions throughout Texas, has named Candace Jones, a nearly 25-year veteran of the mortgage and real estate industry, its Director of Business Development.

Jones' role for eCU Mortgage is to drive further expansion and business growth for the mortgage solutions company, which helps credit unions provide streamlined, personalized service to their loan-seeking members. She will work one-on-one with credit unions throughout the region to help them take advantage of eCU Mortgage services.

Jones comes to eCU Mortgage after six years at Churchill Mortgage, and before that she worked for Envoy Mortgage and Wells Fargo Mortgage. She excelled at building these companies' businesses through branch expansion and the training of loan officers.

"We have some outstanding mortgage origination services, including third party origination, that we can offer to credit unions in Texas, as well as FHA and USDA loan services for credit unions nationwide," said Jackie Adams, Vice President of eCU Mortgage. "With Candace Jones on board, we can help make credit unions more aware of these services and continue to build our client base."

eCU Mortgage is a subsidiary of First Service Credit Union of Houston. Its broad range of mortgage services allow credit unions to deliver thorough loan disclosures to their members, assure compliance, and retain their unique branding to assure a close member relationship.

About eCU Mortgage
eCU Mortgage LLC is a licensed mortgage company offering a full range of mortgage solutions to Texas credit unions. Our mission is to provide outstanding service to members and clients with a team of experienced mortgage professionals who are dedicated to providing customized, comprehensive financing and personalized service. eCU Mortgage, NMLS# 1071847, is a subsidiary of First Service Credit Union of Houston and is located at 16430 Park Ten Place, Houston, TX 77084. Visit us at http://www.ecumortgage.com or call 877-541-1810.

Contact
Kevin Tanzillo
***@duxpr.com
End
Source:eCU Mortgage
Email:***@duxpr.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Dux PR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share