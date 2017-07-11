News By Tag
eCU Mortgage Names Candace Jones to Key Business Development Position
Mortgage industry veteran joins First Service Credit Union's mortgage subsidiary.
Jones' role for eCU Mortgage is to drive further expansion and business growth for the mortgage solutions company, which helps credit unions provide streamlined, personalized service to their loan-seeking members. She will work one-on-one with credit unions throughout the region to help them take advantage of eCU Mortgage services.
Jones comes to eCU Mortgage after six years at Churchill Mortgage, and before that she worked for Envoy Mortgage and Wells Fargo Mortgage. She excelled at building these companies' businesses through branch expansion and the training of loan officers.
"We have some outstanding mortgage origination services, including third party origination, that we can offer to credit unions in Texas, as well as FHA and USDA loan services for credit unions nationwide,"
eCU Mortgage is a subsidiary of First Service Credit Union of Houston. Its broad range of mortgage services allow credit unions to deliver thorough loan disclosures to their members, assure compliance, and retain their unique branding to assure a close member relationship.
About eCU Mortgage
eCU Mortgage LLC is a licensed mortgage company offering a full range of mortgage solutions to Texas credit unions. Our mission is to provide outstanding service to members and clients with a team of experienced mortgage professionals who are dedicated to providing customized, comprehensive financing and personalized service. eCU Mortgage, NMLS# 1071847, is a subsidiary of First Service Credit Union of Houston and is located at 16430 Park Ten Place, Houston, TX 77084. Visit us at http://www.ecumortgage.com or call 877-541-1810.
