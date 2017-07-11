 
Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211

New Business Book Summary Available for Positively Resilient

 
 
Positively Resilient
Positively Resilient
 
IPSWICH, Mass. - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- In Positively Resilient, certified executive coach, consultant, and corporate trainer Doug Hensch shares more than 40 years of research and 20 years of professional experience to help readers become more effective in the pursuit of goals. Readers will discover simple steps to enhance personal change, how to incorporate mindfulness and curiosity into their daily lives, the value of flexibility, how emotions can help them navigate within their environments, and why connection and support are critical for resilience. By experimenting with the techniques described in Positively Resilient, readers can learn how to achieve higher levels of happiness and satisfaction.

Resilient people maintain intimate, supportive, mutually beneficial relationships; bounce back from setbacks and learn from failure; and are motivated by challenges while believing in their own abilities to deal with difficulties and stress. Resilient people share five key skills:

1. Flexibility is a key skill of resilient people. When resilient people experience difficulties or feel negative emotions, they challenge their thoughts to find new ways of looking at certain situations.

2. Optimism. Optimistic people focus on the positive without denying the negative and channel their energy toward things they can control.

3. Curiosity and mindfulness. Curiosity is the desire to learn more about something or someone. It can help people generate purpose and meaning in their lives, and it also increases their focus, attention, and motivation. Mindfulness is purposefully paying attention, in the moment, without judgment. Mindfulness meditation can improve coping, reduce stress, and increase positive moods.

4. Positivity. People thrive when they experience more positive than negative emotions. Positive emotions can improve sleep, immune system functioning, relationships, motivation, resilience, and optimism -- but negative emotions are also necessary for survival.

5. Supportive relationships. Connection is a foundational element of resilience. Close-knit relationships improve psychological health by providing meaning and purpose.

5.5 Quitting. Sometimes, quitting is the most resilient thing a person can do. Everyone has limits and some goals are not achievable. People who give up on impossible goals have stronger immune systems and lower levels of cortisol.

To learn more, please visit www.bizsum.com
Source:EBSCO
Click to Share