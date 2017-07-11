News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New Business Book Summary Available for Positively Resilient
Resilient people maintain intimate, supportive, mutually beneficial relationships;
1. Flexibility is a key skill of resilient people. When resilient people experience difficulties or feel negative emotions, they challenge their thoughts to find new ways of looking at certain situations.
2. Optimism. Optimistic people focus on the positive without denying the negative and channel their energy toward things they can control.
3. Curiosity and mindfulness. Curiosity is the desire to learn more about something or someone. It can help people generate purpose and meaning in their lives, and it also increases their focus, attention, and motivation. Mindfulness is purposefully paying attention, in the moment, without judgment. Mindfulness meditation can improve coping, reduce stress, and increase positive moods.
4. Positivity. People thrive when they experience more positive than negative emotions. Positive emotions can improve sleep, immune system functioning, relationships, motivation, resilience, and optimism -- but negative emotions are also necessary for survival.
5. Supportive relationships. Connection is a foundational element of resilience. Close-knit relationships improve psychological health by providing meaning and purpose.
5.5 Quitting. Sometimes, quitting is the most resilient thing a person can do. Everyone has limits and some goals are not achievable. People who give up on impossible goals have stronger immune systems and lower levels of cortisol.
To learn more, please visit www.bizsum.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse