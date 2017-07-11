News By Tag
Gita Steel Furniture Offers A Range of Quality Hospital Drug Trolleys in India
Identifying the growing needs of quality hospital furniture in the country and the region, an established player in the hospital furniture landscape of the country.
The reputed manufacturer has three decades of experience in manufacturing and supplying of hospital furniture to established and budding hospitals, multi-specialty clinics and community hospitals around the globe. Gita Steel Furniture is a one-stop destination that fulfills variegated hospital furniture needs and also provides required furniture according to customized demands of a hospital.
The company manufactures all furniture pieces at an advanced manufacturing facility with computerized machinery and automated hot pretreatment tank for surface treatment and powder coating on all hospital furniture and equipment.
The company offers several types of hospital trolleys for different types of treatment inside a hospital. According to the requirement of trolleys in OPD, ICU, patient wards and common treatment areas, one can choose from hospital drug trolleys, surgical instrument trolleys, oxygen cylinder trolleys, etc.
Each type of trolley has a specific application and is used in a hospital for storing medicines and drugs, surgical instruments or to carry oxygen cylinders around the hospital as per need and requirement. While hospital drug trolleys can also be used as a stationary compartment beside a patient's bed for storing medicines, the surgical instrument trolley can fulfill the storage requirements inside a doctor's cabin. Oxygen cylinder trolleys, on the other hand, perform the task of moving oxygen cylinders around the hospital for providing oxygen support to critical patients. Also, different types of hospital medicine trolleys are required inside the operation theater for storing various essential equipment, medicine and surgical instruments that can be required while performing a critical operation.
Hospital trolleys by Gita Steel Furniture are mostly manufactured using high-grade stainless steel to ensure zero contamination and sterile environment inside a hospital ward or ICU. Coming in a variety of specification, shapes and sizes, hospital drug trolleys can be used for a number of essential purposes according to the need. While commonly used for storing medicine and drugs, they can also be used for transporting required surgical instruments and medicine from one department or floor to another without much hassle.
By offering high-quality hospital drug trolleys, surgical instrument trolleys, oxygen cylinder trolleys, Gita Steel Furniture looks forward to solving the massive problem of hospitals to source quality furniture according to their customized requirements. The company has earned name and fame among the medical fraternity owing to high-quality hospital furniture manufacturing and supply and plans to continue the same through the future. Through its efforts, the company aims at providing maximum comfort, convenience and safety for patients as well as medical staff and doctors inside a hospital. The company aims to bring world-class cutting edge equipment and furniture to the Indian medical landscape to promote healthy environment inside the hospital and give patients a chance to get world-class care supported by high-end medical equipment and world-class hospital furniture.
For more info: http://www.gitasteelfurniture.com/
