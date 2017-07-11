 
Carl Inserra Leukemia Fund Golf Outing Raises Over $525,000 for Numerous Other Worthy Causes

Over 600+ Business Associates and Friends of the Inserra Family Participated in Annual Event
 
 
Lawrence Inserra Jr at Reception
Lawrence Inserra Jr at Reception
 
MAHWAH, N.J. - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- A palpable spirit of friendship and giving was felt throughout the day on the links and evening reception of the 2017 Carl Inserra Leukemia Fund Golf Outing. In its 31st year, the event drew over 600 friends, company associates and business partners of the Inserra family, raising more than $525,000 for cure-focused cancer and diabetes research and numerous other worthy causes. During the last three decades, the outing has grown from a small philanthropic effort to a major fund-raising event benefiting local and national charities alike.

"Every year, I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of support," said Lawrence Inserra, Jr., chairman and CEO of Inserra Supermarkets, which owns and operates 22 ShopRite stores in New Jersey and New York. "One hundred percent of the money raised goes to research aimed at finding cures for cancer and diabetes – diseases that continue to touch so many – and to charities providing aid to families that are struggling. We are grateful and thank our sponsors at every level as they join us in helping those in need in our communities and well beyond."

Each summer, the annual Inserra event is held in honor of the late Carl Inserra, the brother of Lawrence Inserra, Jr.; Marie Inserra; Laura Inserra-Dupont; and the father of Carl, Jr. The support that Carl Inserra received from family, friends and associates during his courageous two-year battle with leukemia became the inspiration for the Inserras to establish this occasion to help others in his memory.

The Carl Inserra Leukemia Fund has donated more than $3 million to nonprofits over the last three decades. Organizations have included the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center, Tomorrows Children's Fund, Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center and its Tackle Kids Cancer initiative, the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation and Table to Table as well as many others, including additional food pantries and shelters and organizations dedicated to helping members of the military and their families.

"A special thank you to our 2017 Gold Sponsors Schmidt Baking Company, which served as a Gold Sponsor last year as well, and The Venetian, Seasons & Shadowbrook," said Ron Onorato, president and COO of Inserra Supermarkets. "Not a day goes by without Larry and his family helping others, and they are extremely humble about it all. I am so proud to be a part of the Inserra family business and their deep legacy of giving."

Overcast skies did not dampen the fun at four local courses – Hackensack Golf Club, Knickerbocker Country Club, Manhattan Woods Golf Club and White Beeches Country Club. All of the golfers and guests then came together for the evening cocktail reception and awards dinner at Seasons in Washington Township, N.J.

Lawrence Inserra III, who was joined by his sister Lindsey Inserra, gave a heartfelt grace before dinner, and Dave Wolf, Inserra Supermarkets associate and close family friend, served as the master of ceremonies. Festivities also included a short video, which featured family members remembering Carl Inserra's love of life and family and reflecting on the event's wide-ranging outreach through the years. The video also included a number of long-time friends and supporters of the outing. To the surprise and delight of dinner guests, dozens of prizes were raffled off, ranging from Rolex watches from Hartgers Jewelers and oversized flat-screen televisions to golf clubs and bags to gift baskets and ShopRite gift cards.

The annual event continues to receive widespread support from a range of well-known companies that have a culture of giving back. This year's lead Gold Sponsors were Schmidt Baking Company and The Venetian, Seasons & Shadowbrook, and Silver Sponsors included Bimbo Bakeries, Hackensack Meridian Health, Herr Foods Inc. and Lakeland Bank. In addition, nearly 40 local and national companies served as Bronze Sponsors and others Hole-in-One and Ice Cream Sponsors.

Established in 1954 by Patsy Inserra as a privately-held family business, Inserra Supermarkets remains true to its roots as a family-owned grocery chain committed to serving families and children. Based in Mahwah, N.J., the company owns and operates 17 ShopRite stores in Bergen, Hudson and Passaic Counties, New Jersey and 5 stores in Rockland County, New York. It is one of the region's largest employers. Inserra Supermarkets is widely acknowledged as a good corporate citizen, dedicated to improving the lives of local residents and those in need.

About Inserra Supermarkets (http://www.caryl.com/inserra-supermarkets/)

Photo Caption: Lawrence Inserra, Jr. speaks at 31st annual Carl Inserra Leukemia Fund Golf Outing.

