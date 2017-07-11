News By Tag
Print It Plus uses wall wrap technology to help Master Pierce advertise its move in Wellington Mall
How do you make the difficult transition from a store front location in a mall that you have established over the span of a decade, to a completely different location on the other side of the mall, without missing out on valuable potential customers? That is the tricky situation recently faced by Master Pierce.
The answer? Contracting Print It Plus and using their award-winning design team and versatile wrapping capabilities to ensure visibility to everyone who goes through that area of the mall. Thanks to the cutting-edge technology that you would most often seen stylishly wrapped around vehicles, you can now cover a wide variety of different surfaces - even an otherwise plain wall at the mall.
Relocating a store, even within the same mall, can be a dangerous proposition for a business with an established location. There are many variables to consider. And if you do not devise a successful strategy that clearly broadcasts the move and how to easily find your new location to every current and potential future client – it could mean the very survival of your business.
Not only must your clients know that you have moved AND are still open for business… but they must also know exactly how to find your new location as quickly and easily as possible. This eye-catching, unique wall covering is a great way to shout "WE ARE HERE!" in a big, bold, unique way that draws everyone to it who sees it.
Do you need to get more walk-in traffic into your store? Then a wall covering from Print It Plus that you help to create is a wonderful advertising tool for capturing people's attention and draw them in. These beautiful coverings are made with only high-quality material, so they are durable and UV-resistant.
Print It Plus can cover practically any wall you want. Whatever the size of your wall, we can make it stand out and look amazing, which will draw more customers into your store. We also use this wrapping process to wrap any vehicle you want.
If you have a fleet of trucks or cars or buses or boats – or just your own vehicle. We can wrap the entire vehicle, or just put on a really cool looking set of decals.
And like all of our products and services you know that you are getting top quality workmanship, award-winning design and exceptional customer service from a company located right here in the West Palm Beach area with an almost 30-year track record of producing award-winning a wide variety of advertising, marketing and printing products. You can count on Print It Plus to make the look of your wall (and/or vehicles) exceed even your own vision.
About Print It Plus
At Print It Plus we help our clients with all of your branding, marketing and advertising needs including creating an eye-catching wall covering to help you convey the most powerful message consistently to help expand your company's brand awareness and promote your business.
We also offer printing, mailing, direct mail campaigns, marketing collateral, variable data printing, promotional products and now secure web form services for medical offices. It is our pleasure to service the entire Palm Beach County, Florida area and beyond including Royal Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, Wellington, Loxahatchee, Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Lake Worth, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Jupiter and Boca Raton.
Contact us today about our vehicle and wall wraps by calling us at (561) 790-0884, visiting our website at HTTP://WWW.PRINTITPLUS.COM or by emailing us at info@printitplus.com
Kimberly Leland
Co-Owner, Print It Plus
(561) 790-0884
***@printitplus.com
