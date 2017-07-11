News By Tag
Acton Academy Brings Learning Philosophy to Oakland County
Acton Oakland, the third Michigan location for Acton Academy, was launched by Jay Patel, President and Owner of Amtech Electrocircuits, who was encouraged to open one of the latest locations after seeing his own children thrive at the Ann Arbor location.
"Our kids flourished,"
Acton Academy follows a unique model to help children learn at their own pace, one that is designed for the 21st century, integrating digital and hands-on learning techniques.
Acton Oakland is currently accepting applications for the Fall 2017 semester. For more information, visit: https://www.acton248.org/
About Acton Oakland
Acton Oakland is an innovative school designed for the 21st century. As one of many Acton Academies all over the world, Acton Oakland helps children begin their "hero's journey" by encouraging them to be independent, lifelong learners. With a philosophy of that focuses on character development, Acton forgoes traditional learning techniques so children can develop confidence to find a calling and change the world.
