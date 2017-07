Acton Academy Brings Learning Philosophy to Oakland County

Jay Patel

-- — Acton Academy, a "modern one-room schoolhouse"known for disrupting traditional learning, is launching a new location in Rochester.Acton Oakland, the third Michigan location for Acton Academy, was launched by Jay Patel, President and Owner of Amtech Electrocircuits, who was encouraged to open one of the latest locations after seeing his own children thrive at the Ann Arbor location."Our kids flourished,"Patel said, "Their confidence shot up, they were learning faster than ever." But Patel adds that it wasn't just his children's academics that benefitted from Acton's approach. "Education was no longer robbing them of their childhood," Patel said. "They now believe they are supposed to have a purpose in life, they believe they can change the world."Acton Academy follows a unique model to help children learn at their own pace, one that is designed for the 21century, integrating digital and hands-on learning techniques.Acton Oakland is currently accepting applications for the Fall 2017 semester. For more information, visit: https://www.acton248.org/ Acton Oakland is an innovative school designed for the 21century. As one of many Acton Academies all over the world, Acton Oakland helps children begin their "hero's journey" by encouraging them to be independent, lifelong learners. With a philosophy of that focuses on character development, Acton forgoes traditional learning techniques so children can develop confidence to find a calling and change the world.