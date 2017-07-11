Reproductive Genetic Innovations to Discuss Novelties in Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis in Mexico

End

-- Reproductive Genetic Innovations (RGI) will be attending and presenting at the 54Mexican Congress of Reproductive Medicine hosted by the Associacion Mexicana de Medicina de la Reproduccion, A.C. (AMMR). This is the first year RGI has attended and presented at this conference.President and Lab Director, Dr. Svetlana Rechitsky, will be giving a lecture on Wednesday afternoon (July 19th) titled, "Novelties in Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis of Aneuploidies (PGD-A) and single gene disorders (PGD)." This lecture promises to inspire physicians and scientists new to the PGD field while offering exciting new information to those who have been in the field for decades.The Congress meets annually, and while RGI has been very active in the global arena of reproductive medicine, this is not a conference they have attended previously. Of this, Shashwat Baxi, MBA, Director of Business Operations, says, "The year is right for us to attend this congress for the first time. We have been constantly working to grow our international presence in the PGD marketplace and this event will be an excellent opportunity to focus on Mexico and Central America. With Day 5/Frozen transfers becoming more and more predominant in this community, no patient or clinic is too far away for us to be able to service."Reproductive Genetic Innovations is the original innovator of Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis for single gene disorders almost three decades ago. Since then, the Company has dedicated itself to new innovations in Reproductive Medicine while honing the PGD testing process for monogenic disorders, chromosomal abnormalities, and HLA matching. Today, the Company has a global reach from its headquarters just North of Chicago in Northbrook, Il.