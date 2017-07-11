News By Tag
Buy Designer - Made Sofa Set Online with Wooden Space
If you are planning to make an online purchase regarding the sofa set, then consider buying one from Wooden Space as they have some exclusive designs that would match with the aesthetics of your home with any hassle
Sofas are a useful furniture unit and people often consider making a one-time investment in the same when they make the ultimate decision of buying furniture for the living room. So, it is often advised by the professionals to make an investment rather rationally, and choose the perfect one for your abode that would better suit your style and requirement. To make your shopping experience convenient, you can go through the products available at Wooden Space as they have provided thorough details of the various units available with them along with the latest designs in the same. Also, when it comes to the fabric that is incorporated for the use on the seat, the customers are provided with two main options which are available in the form of cotton and jute materials which can be obtained in a variety of colours. All the sofa set pieces customised by them are made in the Mango, and Acacia woods and are given Teak, Honey, Mahogany or Walnut finishes according to the customer's preference. Moreover, cleaning these units sofa is simply hassle-free as well and their products do not need much care.
When it comes to the various services offered by them, you can also talk to their customer support executives for making any query related to the product. With Wooden Space, you can place your order as per your taste as they are open for all sorts of customisation. You can also consult their team designers for any advice regarding selection of the right product for your abode. All the payment options available with them are fully protected with latest technology firewalls. So, you can easily choose any mode of payment, to place your order. On a final note, it is worth making an investment with Wooden Space as they wouldn't fail to provide you with the best online wooden furniture shopping experience.
Talking about the services offered at Wooden Space, you get the assistance from some of the best professionals working with them so that you avail the superior quality sofa set online along with the world-class services while making purchases. Some of the exceptional services offered by them are:
l Free and fast delivery
l Use of quality materials
l Multiple and secure payment gateways
l Amazing offers and deals
l Active customer care support
l Latest manufacturing techniques and many more.
Apart from these standard shopping offers, they also provide the customers with an exclusive provision of getting the sofa sets customised by the experts. In case you feel that you want to get your sofa sets personalised, then you can do so on the criteria such as wood, finish, and dimension. Also, if you need any assistance on the same, you can connect with their round-the-clock active customer care support staff who are adept at guiding people about the various furniture units and their customisation.
For More Details
Call us at:+44-2080686570
Mail Us: care@woodenspace.co.uk
Website:https://www.woodenspace.co.uk/
