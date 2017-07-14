News By Tag
Horse Sanctuary Open Day Entertainment for the Whole Family
Entry to the event will be just £4 for adults and £2 for children and will take place from 1pm to 5pm at the Sanctuary near Ingatestone. Parking is available on-site, with disabled access and dogs are welcome on a lead.
The Sanctuary opens its gate just six times a year offering entertainment for the whole family, with a kids' corner, bouncy castles, competitions and games, music, delicious refreshments including sandwiches (including gluten free) and homemade cakes, alongside stalls and a raffle.
The Sanctuary provides rehabilitation and care for over 200 animals, including horses, ponies, donkeys, cows, goats, sheep and cats. The Open Days are a vital source of fundraising for the charity that, due to its location on greenbelt land, can only open to the public for a limited number of days each year.
Founder of the Sanctuary, Sue Burton, says, "The Open Days are a really important to us, not only in terms of fundraising, but educating people about what we do here. Visitors will be able to meet Blax, our latest rescue, and learn about our many other successes."
For further information, visit www.remussanctuary.org or contact Sue Burton on tel: 01277 356191.
