 
News By Tag
* Horse Sanctuary
* Animal Welfare
* Essex Family Entertainment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ingatestone
  Essex
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514

Horse Sanctuary Open Day Entertainment for the Whole Family

 
 
Remus Horse Sanctuary Logo
Remus Horse Sanctuary Logo
INGATESTONE, England - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Remus' Open Day on Sunday 6 August will see children's entertainer, Magic Dave, joining the entertainment line-up, alongside various Princess characters from children's films and a children's area with two bouncy castles, music from Midnite Blu and competitions and games to entertain the whole family.

Entry to the event will be just £4 for adults and £2 for children and will take place from 1pm to 5pm at the Sanctuary near Ingatestone.  Parking is available on-site, with disabled access and dogs are welcome on a lead.

The Sanctuary opens its gate just six times a year offering entertainment for the whole family, with a kids' corner, bouncy castles, competitions and games, music, delicious refreshments including sandwiches (including gluten free) and homemade cakes, alongside stalls and a raffle.

The Sanctuary provides rehabilitation and care for over 200 animals, including horses, ponies, donkeys, cows, goats, sheep and cats.  The Open Days are a vital source of fundraising for the charity that, due to its location on greenbelt land, can only open to the public for a limited number of days each year.

Founder of the Sanctuary, Sue Burton, says, "The Open Days are a really important to us, not only in terms of fundraising, but educating people about what we do here. Visitors will be able to meet Blax, our latest rescue, and learn about our many other successes."

For further information, visit www.remussanctuary.org or contact Sue Burton on tel: 01277 356191.

Contact
Alison Page Marketing
***@alisonpagemarketing.co.uk
End
Source:Remus Horse Sanctuary
Email:***@alisonpagemarketing.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Horse Sanctuary, Animal Welfare, Essex Family Entertainment
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Ingatestone - Essex - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Alison Page Marketing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share