99Home.co.uk has just launched the best value and the most reliable hybrid real estate services
99Home Ltd has just launched the best value and the most reliable hybrid real estate services on www.99home.co.uk from just £99.
The real estate industry connects people to people for their needs of housing requirements, i.e. buying, selling, letting and management. Buying, selling or renting property is one of the biggest financial decisions anyone can ever make. However, the processes involved are very complex and may not be easily understood without the services of a qualified and experienced real estate agent to guide clients along the way.
Traditionally people only had high street estate agents to help them, however, the changing world and improvement of technology has made it far easier for people to manage more for themselves. Industry experts believe that "real estate marketing needs to move on and start using what other industries have already proven to be great tools".
The rise in the use of online platforms has now made it much easier to access information from any part of the country with just a few clicks and this is being harnessed by the better real estate agents. The leading estate agents can now offer 'hybrid' solutions using the power of online services coupled with locally based managers – and this is why 99Home Ltd has been launched.
99Home Ltd. (www.99home.co.uk) aims to make the process of finding, buying, renting or selling houses and properties, easy and hitch-free for people all over the United Kingdom, who will be able to manage the process in their own time and comfort.
The founder members of 99Home Ltd are Vijay Vashistha, an IT expert, and Sachin Gupta, an established real estate professional. Vijay has over 17 years' experience and an in depth understanding of the cloud based applications which have been developed by 99Home to provide the best levels of online services. Sachin, already an established and experienced real estate expert and entrepreneur, has been in the industry for over 10 years.
99Home Ltd has also appointed Richard Luckman as Chairman. Richard has proven experience in leading and developing successful IT and Service organisations across the UK. Richard said 'I am proud to be asked to work with Vijay and Sachin. They are both extremely experienced and knowledgeable in their respective fields, bringing together IT expertise with an in-depth knowledge of the property market. As a team, I believe that we have a solid combination of skills and knowledge to make 99Home a major player in the industry."
The goal of 99Home Ltd. is to:
· Provide a choice so that clients can choose the way that suits them best to market, rent or let a property – there are a number of services that can be provided on a best fit 'tailor made' solution ensuring the best possible value.
· Provide an excellent service at a low fixed fee. Through 99Home Ltd., properties get nationwide exposure, local support, and clients can manage the process – all for a fixed fee so there is no confusion.
· Save client's money from the % fees charged by real estate agents. All properties can be listed by 99Home (for sale or rent) for as little as £99.00 - the best value in the UK.
· Provide a reliable service platform that saves time and energy, by using modern and advanced systems and technology that will provide clients help and support 24/7.
99Home Ltd will:
· Provide the best value services in the UK market - by providing a range of services from just £99 which cannot be matched in the market.
· Provide the widest range of marketing by using all of the popular online portals such as Zoopla, Rightmove and PrimeLocation.
· Provide a full range of best value support services such as conveyancing, insurance, mortgages and EPC
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Please visitwww.99home.co.uk or contact us at media@99home.co.uk to find out how fast we can sell or let your home/property successfully, at a very low-cost.
End
Page Updated Last on: Jul 17, 2017