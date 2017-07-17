News By Tag
Argus Publishing acquires Bracha Goetz's memoir Searching for God in the Garbage
Searching for God in the Garbage, an extremely candid chronicle of how Bracha Goetz became an observant Jew and overcame anorexia, told through actual diary entries and letters, spanning through the 60s, 70s, and 80s.
Searching for God in the Garbage reflects changes in both the inner and outer world of the Goetz during these exciting and turbulent times. The reader experiences the loss of her innocence through adolescence, struggles with increasingly riskier behaviors, and the emergence of a gradually developing anorexia.
Groundbreaking insights are realized, impacting her recovery from a wide range of addictions. The thesis of this psychological and spiritual detective book is that eating disorders stem from hungry souls. As demonstrated through the author's recovery and eventual epiphany, these destructive traits are simply desperate cravings for spiritual nourishment.
Searching for God in the Garbage will not only help those with eating disorders, but anyone with an addiction or doubt about their faith — no matter the culture, race, or religion — and it also encourages, supports, and validates the role of mothers, whether they choose to work in or outside the home, single or married. It speaks to our souls, nurturing the beauty in each of us.
Bracha Goetz is a Harvard-educated author of over thirty children's books. Amazon Author Page - Bracha Goetz (http://amazon.com/
