Argus Publishing acquires Bracha Goetz's memoir Searching for God in the Garbage

 
 
IRVING, Texas - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Argus Publishing acquires Bracha Goetz's memoir Searching for God in the Garbage

Searching for God in the Garbage, an extremely candid chronicle of how Bracha Goetz became an observant Jew and overcame anorexia, told through actual diary entries and letters, spanning through the 60s, 70s, and 80s.

Searching for God in the Garbage reflects changes in both the inner and outer world of the Goetz during these exciting and turbulent times. The reader experiences the loss of her innocence through adolescence, struggles with increasingly riskier behaviors, and the emergence of a gradually developing anorexia.

Groundbreaking insights are realized, impacting her recovery from a wide range of addictions. The thesis of this psychological and spiritual detective book is that eating disorders stem from hungry souls. As demonstrated through the author's recovery and eventual epiphany, these destructive traits are simply desperate cravings for spiritual nourishment.

Searching for God in the Garbage will not only help those with eating disorders, but anyone with an addiction or doubt about their faith — no matter the culture, race, or religion — and it also encourages, supports, and validates the role of mothers, whether they choose to work in or outside the home, single or married. It speaks to our souls, nurturing the beauty in each of us.

Bracha Goetz is a Harvard-educated author of over thirty children's books. Amazon Author Page - Bracha Goetz (http://amazon.com/author/spiritualkidsbooks-brachagoetz) Her first published piece was a poem that appeared in McCall's magazine when she won a "Junior McCall's" contest as a twelve-year-old. Years later, she helped coordinate and contributed an essay to the anthology, Women Look at Biology Looking at Women, while at Harvard, which became a text for many women's studies courses nationwide. In addition, she writes articles for many newspapers and magazines and has had essays published in Chicken Soup for the Soul anthologies and Torn: True Stories of Kids, Career & the Conflict of Modern Motherhood. She also coordinates a Big Brother, Big Sister Program for Jewish Community Services in Baltimore, Maryland. Goetz is represented by Loiacono Literary Agency.

Media Contact
Loiacono Literary Agency
9122302207
jeanie.loiacono@loiaconoliteraryagency.com
Email:***@loiaconoliteraryagency.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Jul 17, 2017
