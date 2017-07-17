 
News By Tag
* Education
* SYLDI
* Washington Dc
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Birmingham
  Alabama
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211

Southern Youth Leadership Development Institute Empowers Alabama Students in a Week of Learning

SYLDI Summer Program 2017 trip from the Alabama State Capitol to the US Capitol with a week teaching 27 participating students skills in innovation, technology, coding, financial literacy, advocacy, public policy and cultural heritage.
 
 
1-1
1-1
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Education
* SYLDI
* Washington Dc

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Birmingham - Alabama - US

Subject:
* Features

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Southern Youth Leadership Development Institute's module seven, in its 8-week summer learning program, focuses on teaching the 27 participating students life skills in education and economics.

SYLDI was founded by Mrs. Doris Crenshaw of Montgomery, Alabama who spent her life activating, motivating and mentoring youth, passed on to her from extraordinary leaders in the civil rights movement.  Mrs. Doris Crenshaw was mentored by Mrs. Rosa Parks and served as the Vice President of the NAACP youth council in Montgomery at the young age of twelve (12). "Mentoring is critically important to help youth navigate a very complicated education and economic system.  It is important that students understand that their job is to show up ready to discover and innovate", said Mrs. Crenshaw.  Showing up prepared to take advantage of these resources from national experts is critical.

Mrs. Crenshaw worked with the founder of OMG Media Solutions, Monique Linder in March 2017 to bring #YesWeCode Hackathon to students at MPACT in Montgomery, Alabama.  The coding curriculum allows students to continue to develop their coding skills on their own to find their passion, said Ms. Linder

Mrs. Crenshaw encourages community leaders, policy makers and corporations to act now to help students navigate their way towards academic success and for everyone to get involved in educating our youth beyond the classroom.  With the support  ofrom partners like Alabama State Board of Education, Alabama Power Company, Porch Creek Indians, Montgomery County Commission, McGraw Hill and Hyundai USA, we can change the education and economic trajectory for youthin the State of Alabama.

The train ride to Washington, DC begins in Birmingham, AL on July 17th  at 2pm from the Amtrak station, with a send-off from Alabama Power before at 10:00am.   The technology and innovation training begins on the Amtrak with a stop in Atlanta before heading to Washington, DC. with strategy and skills training in communications, media, collaboration and technology and ends with students learning the fundamentals of basic coding in HTML5 and CSS.  Upon arrival, the students will continue on with a busy week of scheduled events through Thursday when the students head home arriving in Birmingham, AL Friday afternoon.

Date  Day Description  Itinerary
Tuesday, July 18  Financial Literacy Day  Operation Hope - John Hope Bryant, SunTrust, US Treasury
Wednesday, July 19  Policy Day  Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, Senator Lamar Alexander, Congresswomen Sewell and Roby, Mr. & Mrs. Jesse Jackson, Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial
Thursday, July 20  Heritage Day  Hyundai Motors, Zafar Brooks, National Museum of African American History and Culture

Follow the trip on social media at:

Southern Youth Leadership Development Institute (SYLDI)

Twitter: @_SYLDI

Facebook: SYLDIOfficial

Instagram:  syldimontgomery

OMG Digital Media Solutions

Twitter: @_OMGMedia

Facebook: omgdigitalmediasolutions

Instagram: omgmediasolutions

OperationHope

Twitter:@OperationHOPE

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/operationhope/

Instagram:@operationhopehq

###

About Southern Youth Leadership Development Institute (SYLDI)

SYLDI's mission is to provide opportunity to youth through programs that create policy change in education and protection of voter's rights based on the legacy of civil rights leaders that gave their lives fighting for freedom and human rights for all. SYLDI established in Montgomery, Alabama in 2004 to train youth 12-18 years of age to combat the inequalities of education. SYLDI inspires, cultivates and trains youth with leadership potential to bring about a more disciplined approach to problem identification and resolution of issues that impact our education policies. More information at: http://www.syldi.org

About OMG Media Solutions

OMG Media Solutions is based in Minneapolis, MN and is a provider of media, communications and technology strategic planning for businesses nationwide applying Founded in 2014 by Monique Linder to address critical business and organizational challenges to help businesses grow.  For more information, visit http://omgdigitalmediasolutions.com

Contact
Media Contact: Monique Linder
***@omgdigitalmediasolutions.com
End
Source:Southern Youth Leadership Development Institute
Email:***@omgdigitalmediasolutions.com Email Verified
Tags:Education, SYLDI, Washington Dc
Industry:Education
Location:Birmingham - Alabama - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 17, 2017
OMG Media Solutions News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share