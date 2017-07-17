News By Tag
Southern Youth Leadership Development Institute Empowers Alabama Students in a Week of Learning
SYLDI Summer Program 2017 trip from the Alabama State Capitol to the US Capitol with a week teaching 27 participating students skills in innovation, technology, coding, financial literacy, advocacy, public policy and cultural heritage.
SYLDI was founded by Mrs. Doris Crenshaw of Montgomery, Alabama who spent her life activating, motivating and mentoring youth, passed on to her from extraordinary leaders in the civil rights movement. Mrs. Doris Crenshaw was mentored by Mrs. Rosa Parks and served as the Vice President of the NAACP youth council in Montgomery at the young age of twelve (12). "Mentoring is critically important to help youth navigate a very complicated education and economic system. It is important that students understand that their job is to show up ready to discover and innovate", said Mrs. Crenshaw. Showing up prepared to take advantage of these resources from national experts is critical.
Mrs. Crenshaw worked with the founder of OMG Media Solutions, Monique Linder in March 2017 to bring #YesWeCode Hackathon to students at MPACT in Montgomery, Alabama. The coding curriculum allows students to continue to develop their coding skills on their own to find their passion, said Ms. Linder
Mrs. Crenshaw encourages community leaders, policy makers and corporations to act now to help students navigate their way towards academic success and for everyone to get involved in educating our youth beyond the classroom. With the support ofrom partners like Alabama State Board of Education, Alabama Power Company, Porch Creek Indians, Montgomery County Commission, McGraw Hill and Hyundai USA, we can change the education and economic trajectory for youthin the State of Alabama.
The train ride to Washington, DC begins in Birmingham, AL on July 17th at 2pm from the Amtrak station, with a send-off from Alabama Power before at 10:00am. The technology and innovation training begins on the Amtrak with a stop in Atlanta before heading to Washington, DC. with strategy and skills training in communications, media, collaboration and technology and ends with students learning the fundamentals of basic coding in HTML5 and CSS. Upon arrival, the students will continue on with a busy week of scheduled events through Thursday when the students head home arriving in Birmingham, AL Friday afternoon.
Date Day Description Itinerary
Tuesday, July 18 Financial Literacy Day Operation Hope - John Hope Bryant, SunTrust, US Treasury
Wednesday, July 19 Policy Day Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, Senator Lamar Alexander, Congresswomen Sewell and Roby, Mr. & Mrs. Jesse Jackson, Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial
Thursday, July 20 Heritage Day Hyundai Motors, Zafar Brooks, National Museum of African American History and Culture
Follow the trip on social media at:
Southern Youth Leadership Development Institute (SYLDI)
Twitter: @_SYLDI
Facebook: SYLDIOfficial
Instagram: syldimontgomery
OMG Digital Media Solutions
Twitter: @_OMGMedia
Facebook: omgdigitalmediasolutions
Instagram: omgmediasolutions
OperationHope
Twitter:@OperationHOPE
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Instagram:@operationhopehq
About Southern Youth Leadership Development Institute (SYLDI)
SYLDI's mission is to provide opportunity to youth through programs that create policy change in education and protection of voter's rights based on the legacy of civil rights leaders that gave their lives fighting for freedom and human rights for all. SYLDI established in Montgomery, Alabama in 2004 to train youth 12-18 years of age to combat the inequalities of education. SYLDI inspires, cultivates and trains youth with leadership potential to bring about a more disciplined approach to problem identification and resolution of issues that impact our education policies. More information at: http://www.syldi.org
About OMG Media Solutions
OMG Media Solutions is based in Minneapolis, MN and is a provider of media, communications and technology strategic planning for businesses nationwide applying Founded in 2014 by Monique Linder to address critical business and organizational challenges to help businesses grow. For more information, visit http://omgdigitalmediasolutions.com
