 
News By Tag
* SMARC Module
* SMARC SOM
* Snapdragon 820 SMARC SOM
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Electronics
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bangalore
  Karnataka
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211

SMARC Module - iWave Presents Snapdragon 820 SMARC Module

iWave Systems launches its latest flagship System On Module based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 820 chipset in the SMARC R2.0 form factor.
 
 
Snapdragon 820 SOM
Snapdragon 820 SOM
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* SMARC Module
* SMARC SOM
* Snapdragon 820 SMARC SOM

Industry:
* Electronics

Location:
* Bangalore - Karnataka - India

Subject:
* Products

BANGALORE, India - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- iWave Systems launches its latest flagship System On Module based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 820 chipset in the SMARC R2.0 form factor. The SOM integrates Qualcomm's APQ8096 SOC offering 64-bit Quad Kryo CPU, with on SOM 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, BT4.1 and the GPS support.

The Qualcomm APQ8096 SOC incorporates 64-bit Quad Kryo CPU, among which are Dual Kryo cores Gold cluster operates @ 2.15 GHz and Dual Kryo cores Silver cluster operates @ 1.6 GHz. It also includes Adreno 530 3D Graphics @ 624MHz, H.265 4K60 HW decode, 4K30 HW encode and Qualcomm Hexagon 680 DSP @ 825MHz.

The Snapdragon 820 SOM module is intended for high end embedded computing applications which require high processing power, graphics and multimedia capabilities such as Augmented & Virtual Reality, 4K Digital signage, Media streaming, Connected home & entertainment, High end wearables, Drones, Secure POS, Video analytics to name a few.

The module supports 3GB LPDDR4 RAM and 32GB eMMC Flash with optional micro SD card support. This SOM is supported with Android BSP support at the launch and followed by Linux.

Following are the features of Qualcomm APQ8096 based SMARC SOM:

SOC: Qualcomm APQ8096

• 64-bit Quad Kryo core
• Adreno 530 3D Graphics @624MHz
• H.265 4K60 decode, 4K30 encode

o    Qualcomm Hexagon DSP

Memory:

• 3GB LPDDR4
• 32GB eMMC or optional UFS Flash

o    Micro SD Slot

Communication:

• PCIe to Gigabit Ethernet + PHY
• USB2.0 HUB

o    Wi-Fi 802.11ac+ BT4.1, GPS

SMARC Edge Connector Interfaces:

• Gigabit Ethernet x 1 port
• PCIe x 1 port
• HDMI2.0 x 1 port
• USB3.0 host x 2 ports
• USB 2.0 host x 4 ports
• USB2.0 device x 1 port
• MIPI CSI0 x 2 lanes
• MIPI CSI1 x 4 lanes
• MIPI DSI x 2 ports (4 lanes each)
• SD (4bit) x 1 port
• UART x 6 ports
• MI2S x 1 port
• SPI x 2 ports, I2C x 2 ports
• JTAG & GPIOs

Expansion Connector interfaces:

• MIPI CSI x 1 port (4 lanes)

o    I2C x 1 port, GPIOs, SLIM bus

OS Support:

o    Android Marshmallow or higher

Power Supply:

o    5V through SOM edge connector

Form Factor:

o    82mm x 50mm, SMARC R2.0 compatible

iWave Systems also supports R2.0 compatible SMARC carrier board with 5.5" MIPI capacitive touch display kit for initial development purpose.

For additional details, refer the following links;

Snapdragon 820 SMARC SOM: http://www.iwavesystems.com/snapdragon-820-apq8096-smarc-...

Snapdragon 820 Processor: https://www.qualcomm.com/products/snapdragon-820-processo...

For further information or enquiries please write to mktg@iwavesystems.com or contact iWave Regional Partners.

Contact
Syed Usman Haniel
usmans@iwavesystems.com
End
Source:iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Email:***@iwavesystems.com Email Verified
Tags:SMARC Module, SMARC SOM, Snapdragon 820 SMARC SOM
Industry:Electronics
Location:Bangalore - Karnataka - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
iWave Systems Technologies News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share