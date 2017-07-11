News By Tag
SMARC Module - iWave Presents Snapdragon 820 SMARC Module
iWave Systems launches its latest flagship System On Module based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 820 chipset in the SMARC R2.0 form factor.
The Qualcomm APQ8096 SOC incorporates 64-bit Quad Kryo CPU, among which are Dual Kryo cores Gold cluster operates @ 2.15 GHz and Dual Kryo cores Silver cluster operates @ 1.6 GHz. It also includes Adreno 530 3D Graphics @ 624MHz, H.265 4K60 HW decode, 4K30 HW encode and Qualcomm Hexagon 680 DSP @ 825MHz.
The Snapdragon 820 SOM module is intended for high end embedded computing applications which require high processing power, graphics and multimedia capabilities such as Augmented & Virtual Reality, 4K Digital signage, Media streaming, Connected home & entertainment, High end wearables, Drones, Secure POS, Video analytics to name a few.
The module supports 3GB LPDDR4 RAM and 32GB eMMC Flash with optional micro SD card support. This SOM is supported with Android BSP support at the launch and followed by Linux.
Following are the features of Qualcomm APQ8096 based SMARC SOM:
• SOC: Qualcomm APQ8096
• 64-bit Quad Kryo core
• Adreno 530 3D Graphics @624MHz
• H.265 4K60 decode, 4K30 encode
o Qualcomm Hexagon DSP
• Memory:
• 3GB LPDDR4
• 32GB eMMC or optional UFS Flash
o Micro SD Slot
• Communication:
• PCIe to Gigabit Ethernet + PHY
• USB2.0 HUB
o Wi-Fi 802.11ac+ BT4.1, GPS
• SMARC Edge Connector Interfaces:
• Gigabit Ethernet x 1 port
• PCIe x 1 port
• HDMI2.0 x 1 port
• USB3.0 host x 2 ports
• USB 2.0 host x 4 ports
• USB2.0 device x 1 port
• MIPI CSI0 x 2 lanes
• MIPI CSI1 x 4 lanes
• MIPI DSI x 2 ports (4 lanes each)
• SD (4bit) x 1 port
• UART x 6 ports
• MI2S x 1 port
• SPI x 2 ports, I2C x 2 ports
• JTAG & GPIOs
• Expansion Connector interfaces:
• MIPI CSI x 1 port (4 lanes)
o I2C x 1 port, GPIOs, SLIM bus
• OS Support:
o Android Marshmallow or higher
• Power Supply:
o 5V through SOM edge connector
• Form Factor:
o 82mm x 50mm, SMARC R2.0 compatible
iWave Systems also supports R2.0 compatible SMARC carrier board with 5.5" MIPI capacitive touch display kit for initial development purpose.
For additional details, refer the following links;
Snapdragon 820 SMARC SOM: http://www.iwavesystems.com/
Snapdragon 820 Processor: https://www.qualcomm.com/
For further information or enquiries please write to mktg@iwavesystems.com or contact iWave Regional Partners.
Contact
Syed Usman Haniel
usmans@iwavesystems.com
