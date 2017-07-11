News By Tag
SEMIKRON MiniSKiiP Modules: The Benefits
Discover the SEMIKRON MiniSKiiP benefits and applications of today
Benefits
One of the major benefits of the MiniSKiiP Modules is the easy assembly and service friendly spring-contacts for the load and gate terminals. Compared to conventionally soldered modules, where an expensive soldering equipment and time consuming solder process is required, no special tools are needed for MiniSKiiP assembly, only a one or two screw connection is required. For ease, the printed circuit board (PCB), the power module and the heatsink are all assembled in one mounting step.
It features the shortest assembly time with solder-free SPRiNG technology; the module, PCB and cooler can be mounted in one easy step reducing the cost of production. The PCB routing is easy and flexible without pin holes and the PCB assembly and disassembly without the need of special tools. This module is available with pre-applied high performance thermal paste.
Applications
With almost two decades of experience and more than 30 million modules in the field, SEMIKRON's module platform has proven successful in all standard applications, such as: standard drives, standalone drives, servo drives, system drives, solar inverters, UPS systems and welding machines.
Product range
The MiniSKiiP modules are designed for 600V/650V, 1200V and 1700V with 4A-400A nominal chip currents. In addition to CIB, 6-pack, twin 6-pack, H-bridge, half bridge and 3-level, customer specific modules are also available. For fast evaluation, lab test boards can be ordered for each module type.
SEMIKRON Product Overview
1997 – Launched the first power module with SPRiNG connection
2006 – First power module featuring pre-applied TIM launched
2014 – One-platform motor drive solution from 1 to 90kW
2016 – 35million MiniSKiiP modules are in the field
2017 – The Power Density Master launches with optimised thermal performance and increased lifetime
GD Rectifiers are a UK Distributor for SEMIKRON, one of the world's leading manufacturers of power modules and systems. GD Rectifiers have distributed SEMIKRON products for over 50 years, making them the UK's preferred partner.
Discover the complete SEMIKRON product ranger here - http://www.gdrectifiers.co.uk/
For further information on SEMIKRON's MiniSKiiP Modules please call: 01444 243 452 or email: enquiries@gdrectifiers.co.uk.
Contact
Bentley House, 2 William Way
Burgess Hill, West Sussex
01444 243 452
sarah@gdrectifiers.co.uk
