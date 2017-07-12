Big Group Acquires Frontline Display International

We just got bigger! Big Group acquire Frontline Display, strengthening our retail display offering. Read the full story.

-- Big Group, the leading integrated marketing communications agency based in London, has acquired Frontline Display International expanding its footprint beyond the Thames Valley to Bath in Southwest England. Terms were not disclosedFrontline Display provides Retail Design and experiential marketing support globally for blue chip internationals.• Footprint now includes London, Thames Valley & Southwest• Strengthens Retail Design services in Big Group portfolioLondon, July 12, 2017The deal was signed on July 12, 2017 between Big Group and the owners of Frontline Display International. The agreement which was reached privately strengthens Big Group's existing services in Retail Design solutions and experiential environments as well as reinforcing their ties to the Southwest following the move of their existing Thames Valley businesses to a new combined HQ in Newbury which houses 35 staff working across retail design and digital marketing in April this year.Commenting on the new relationship, Big Group CEO, Nick Scott said: "Being able to engage at a strategic level with our clients remains a priority for Big Group and the retail and experiential environments are key to this. We wanted to build on the acquisition of retail design agency m4 in Newbury and we believe the Southwest suits our growth aspirations both in terms of clients and attracting and retaining talent across the Group".Phil Griffiths, Founder of Frontline said: "We were looking to align ourselves with a partner who could complement our results led offering. It was clear to us that Big Group have all the requisite talent to assist in our continued growth as we endeavour to integrate digital technology with the physical world of retail. But most importantly we have a shared ethos and dedication to service excellence that benefits everyone – it really is a perfect match"Frontline clients include Cleveland Golf, CAT, Lovehoney, Derwent and HeinekenBig Group clients include BT, Hyundai, Mastercard, Samsung, TATA and Universal MusicVisit our website here: