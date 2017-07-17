Middle East witnessing American fashion market boom

MyUS gearing up for higher order volumes as Emerging Technologies push fashion sales

-- July 17, 2017MyUS, the leading facilitator for MENA consumers who want to purchase US merchandise online, says that the influence of American fashion is on the rise in the Middle East and that digital platforms and unique technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR) are set to overtake other traditional channels in boosting retail fashion sales.Fashion items have been shipping in larger volumes across the Greater Middle East region as of late, driven mainly by a young population with high disposable income and familiarity with e-commerce. More shoppers are realizing that the Internet provides the most convenient and accessible means to shop for the latest fashion trends and hard-to-find items. The Gulf in particular is emerging as one of the world's fastest-growing e-commerce markets given its sound economic fundamentals and high mobile and Internet penetration rates. E-commerce is expected to expand more than three times faster than traditional retail over the coming years, and American fashion brands will capitalize on the trend by improving the online availability of their lines to Arab buyers.Ramesh Bulusu, CEO of MyUS said: "Digital platforms and strategies are now more commonplace and integrated with the regional sales stream. Buyers in the Middle East are appreciative of the convenience of just going online to get the latest styles, and are particularly keen on buying famous brands from the USA. We expect demand for US designers and fashion to gain further momentum across the region, and MyUS is poised to support the surge by connecting Middle East consumers with leading American brands through a seamless shopping and shipping experience. We are particularly excited over the market possibilities of Augmented Reality, which gives potential buyers a realistic feel of the products they are eyeing. AR reflects the growing desire among Arab consumers to ensure that they get exactly what they pay for through advanced and engaging technologies."Augmented reality is emerging as a game changer as more Arab consumers clamour for highly personalized shopping experiences that allow them to see how new clothing items will actually look on them without having to physically see the product. MyUS plans to capitalize on these personalization tools as they become available to make the whole process of shopping and shipping products from America's top fashion retailers even easier. With over 400,000 registered members from 22 Arab countries – including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, and Jordan – MyUS has emerged as a dynamic online corridor between Arab buyers and renowned American businesses. Aside from the Middle East, MyUS is also accessible in nearly all countries, including France, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Spain, South Africa, India, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Germany, and Switzerland.