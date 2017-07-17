News By Tag
SmartBuyGlasses uses e-Commerce to Create Change within Vulnerable Communities
SmartBuyGlasses Launches Buy One Plant One Campaign to Fight Deforestation and Poverty.
Madagascar is home to more than 200,000 species of plants and wildlife which do not exist anywhere else in the world. With just 10% remaining of the original forested areas both the wildlife and the local people who rely on the land are suffering. The loss of whole Mangrove estuaries has affected the environment in an overwhelming way; without the roots systems of the trees the land washes away with the changing tides. With the loss of the Mangrove trees comes the loss of vital resources from building materials to medicines for the local people.
"What we are succeeding at is restoring the environment and as we lift the environment we lift the people out of extreme poverty" Steve Fitch, Founder of Eden Deforestation Projects
The Eden Projects is a non-profit organization that hires local people in impoverished communities to plant trees, thereby providing a reliable income for families and creating a sustainable environmental model. By partnering with the Eden Projects, SmartBuyGlasses aims to use the power of retail to uplift vulnerable communities. When our customers buy a pair of Oh My Woodness! eyewear, they will know that they are helping to make real, sustainable changes in people's lives.
Haiti has lost 98% of it forests with more being destroyed by the continuous demand for fuel for cooking, the main source of fuel is charcoal produced from the dwindling supply of forested areas. Without the forests offering protection from natural forces such as hurricanes and the degradation of the soil, local farmers are unable to produce food to feed their families and fall deeper into poverty.
"By partnering with Eden Deforestation Projects we can make a positive impact on the environment and the people who rely upon it. We aim to empower the individual to uplift their community." David Menning, CEO SmartBuyGlasses
