Servelec HSC Partners with CommonTime to Bring Integrated Mobile Apps to Health and Social Care
The dynamic partnership aims to revolutionise the use of mobile by health and social care providers - equipping staff with the tools to make decisions and perform activities associated with their role on any device.
Working in partnership, CommonTime and Servelec will develop fully integrated, secure applications that extend existing product capabilities - supporting mobile users, patients and citizens both in a clinical setting and when working remotely.
Alan Stubbs, Chief Executive Officer of Servelec Group Plc, said:
"Mobile applications are absolutely essential in enabling our customers to deliver an improved level of care within the current climate of financial constraints and increasing demand for care services. We are delighted to be working with CommonTime to provide a suite of innovative tools for our customers."
As an established, agile app development partner, CommonTime has previously built a number of bespoke, cross platform solutions for the healthcare sector. Drawing on this heritage, Servelec and CommonTime will be able to meet the complex, evolving needs of health and social care organisations - providing a seamless desktop and mobile experience.
Steve Carvell, Head of Public Sector at CommonTime, said:
"We are delighted about this partnership, which represents an exciting opportunity to drive mobile app adoption across a number of health and social care organisations. Working with Servelec will provide us with access to software and infrastructure which we can build upon to better equip health and social care staff with timely, relevant data. Through this partnership we hope to add significant, tangible value to Servelec's market leading software products, as well as the work of health and social care practitioners in the field. "
Notes to Editors
About CommonTime
CommonTime is a market leader in cross platform digital solutions. We work with major organisations around the world to deliver practical innovations that meet today's commercial challenges. Backed by over 20 years of experience, our versatile applications are vital to mobilising Fortune 500, local government and healthcare processes - https://www.commontime.com/
About Servelec HSC
Servelec HSC specialises in the design, development and deployment of:
Electronic Patient Record (EPR) for mental health, community and child health settings
Patient Administration System (PAS) and patient flow bed management solution for acute care
Fully integrated social care case management solution for Adults, Children's and Finance on a single platform
Children's Services Early Years and education management solution
Servelec is the market leader in the mental, child and community health sectors in England.
Servelec is already working with customers to share data across care settings, supporting the Government backed interoperability agenda and move towards integrated care - https://www.servelec-
