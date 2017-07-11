 
July 2017
Facilities Management Market Outlook to 2021- Ken Research

Ken Research latest Report on "UAE Facilities Management Market Outlook to 2021 - Growing Construction Industry and Increasing Mergers and Acquisitions to Foster Future Growth
 
 
GURGAON, India - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Ken Research latest Report   on "UAE Facilities Management Market Outlook to 2021 - Growing Construction Industry and Increasing Mergers and Acquisitions to Foster Future Growth" provides a comprehensive analysis on the soft and hard facilities management market in UAE. The report covers various aspects including market overview, recent contracts in UAE facilities management market, value chain analysis, market Size, market Segmentation by Integrated Facilities Services, Bundled Services and Single Services, by in-house and outsourcing, Trends and Developments, SWOT Analysis, Vendor Selection Process, Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles of Major Players and Future Analysis along with list of major projects in pipeline.
Market Potential
The UAE facilities management market has surged from USD ~ million during 2011 to USD ~ million during 2016. Completion of major infrastructural projects including Al Reyadah Carbon-Capture Project by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) and Masdar in 2016, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Crossing by Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in 2015, Al Sufouh Tramway by Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in 2014, Anantara Dubai The Palm Resort and Spa in 2013 and Dubai smile by Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in 2012 fuelled the revenues of facilities management market between 2011 and 2016 at a robust CAGR of ~% during the same period. Growing tourism sector and the advent of latest techniques in various sectors further surged the demand for facilities services in the country, wherein market players earned significant revenues by catering to the needs of the population.
Market Segmentation

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

• UAE Facilities Management Market Size By Revenue
• Recent Project Launches which have Driven the Market
• Market Segmentation - By Hard and Soft Services; By Integrated Facilities Services, Single Services and Bundled Services; By Outsourced Services and In-house Services; and By Sectors (Real Estate, Retail & Commercial, Government and Others)
• Regulatory Landscape for the UAE Facilities Management Market
• SWOT Analysis for the UAE Facilities Management Market
• Trends and Developments in the UAE Facilities Management Market
• Market Share of Facilities Management Market Players
• Company Profiles of Major Facilities Management Market Players
• Future Outlook for the UAE Facilities Management Market
• Analyst Recommendation
• Macro-Economic Factors Impacting the UAE Facilities Management Market

For More Details Click On below link :

https://www.kenresearch.com/manufacturing-and-constructio...


