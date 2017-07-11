"Mambo Italiano" is the first electro swing tune by Stephy Nessy

Everyone can not resist but dance as it happens to the characters of Stephy Nessy's new music video.

Mambo Italiano

-- Close your eyes and imagine a smoky bar. A couple of ice cubes slide into a glass of Whiskey. A pin-up girl passes you by, eyes you up and inserts a coin into a colorful jukebox. The sound of a mambo blares out but this not a proper mambo. This is electro swing, so it's time for Mambo Italiano!This new version of Mambo Italiano was recently published by Stephy Nessy and produced by Max Titi on label Maxy Sound. It includes electronic instruments combined with horns, double bass and acoustic drums giving the tune a unique flavor and an overpowering groove. "Mambo Italiano" is a song composed by Bob Merrill in 1954 and performed by Rosemary Clooney (George Clooney's aunt) and other artists such as Dean Martin, Tyler Tinsey, Alma Cogan and Bette Midler. The song is also featured in the movie "Scandal in Sorrento" released in 1953 and starring Sophia Loren.Everyone dances and gets carried away by this groovy mambo, but every person does that their own way. It's a celebration of beauty in a wonderful cultural melting pot where music is able to originate the same emotions in human beings, regardless who they are, where they come from or where they live.Stephy Nessy is an Italian electro swing singer. Her musical influences range from Parov Stelar to Caravan Place, to Caro Emerald and Tape Five. Stephy's passion for the music from the 50's and 60's, Marylin Monroe, pin-up girl style have led her to imitate their sexy and breezy style and certainly to sing the big hits of that era, but in a more modern and sophisticated way.Thanks to this explosive song Stephy Nessy begins her carrier as an electro swing singer and this one will be the first of a long series of tunes that promise to make people enjoy and dance. "My grandparents lived in had times and swing music gave them happy moments" says Stephy, "I've always felt I wanted to celebrate this great music but I'll do it my own way".Other than being busy playing gigs around Italy and recording her first studio album, Stephy is a nurse and promises she will give everyone a good electro swing injection!! Watch the video!