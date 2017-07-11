Care of the vineyard and Wine tasting at Creta Maris Beach Resort

An experiential action in the context of the resort's participation in "TCF, FUTOURIS Project on Crete"

-- On Wednesday July 12th, a dual action on the Cretan Vineyard was held inin the context of its participation in "". The resort's guests were introduced to the Creta Maris' Vineyard, performed all the necessary seasonal works and then learned about the special characteristics of the Cretan wines during the Wine Tasting event that was held later.The action began at the resort's vineyard, where the guests were informed about the proper care of the vineyard that is cultivated on the basis of the requirements of EU Regulation 834/07 (on organic farming) and includes 13 indigenous varieties. During this action, the guests were informed about the art of cultivation through the personal experiences and memories of a hotel staff member.Lately, the guests had the chance to participate in a wine tasting of the indigenous varieties of the island that are maintained by producers participating in the Futouris Project. During the wine tasting, the Creta Maris' staff created a friendly atmosphere, and the participants had the chance to discover the secrets of the production of the Cretan Wine and to smell its fragrances and feel its multifaceted taste.The aim of this double action was to introduce one of the most ancient Cretan rural work to the guests, while also to inform them about the initiatives of developing sustainable nutrition structures in Crete.The participation of the guests was noteworthy, giving them a valuable experience of the Cretan lifestyle, culture and traditions.Creta Maris Beach Resort belongs to Metaxas' Group of Companies and has been operating since 1975. It has a capacity of 680 rooms, suites and bungalows, 6 restaurants, 7 bars, 7 swimming pools, gym, Hammam spa, Asterias Children's Club, and a great space for outdoor and indoor activities.The German non-profit organization FUTOURIS e.V. supports the implementation of sustainable development projects in destinations of interest to its members. FUTOURIS e.V. members include some of the most well-known travel agencies and tour operators. TUI Austria co-funds the Project, which is further supported by the wider TUI tourism agency. The project development started in January 2016 and will be completed in December 2017.Please find pictures of the action on high resolution on the below link:Please find pictures of Creta Maris Beach Resort on high resolution on our site: