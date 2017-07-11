News By Tag
Company introduces Removable Media Data Recovery Tool to recover lost or deleted data
Removable Media Data Recovery Tool facilitates user to retrieve all deleted files and folders from removable media storage devices.
Removable Media Data Recovery Tool provides facility to recover all lost data from various kinds of removable media storage devices such as pen drive, multimedia storage device, portable media players, digital audio player, memory card, flash memory devices and other digital storage devices. USB digital media data restoration tool facilitates user to restore all lost data in major data loss conditions such as accidental data deletion, formatted or reformatted drive, improper usage of device, software/hardware malfunction, virus or worm infected data, human error, power failure and other similar data loss situations.
Software features:
1. Removable media data recovery software provides facility to retrieve all accidentally deleted data from corrupted USB drive storage media.
2. Software facilitates user to recover all deleted data even if an error message displayed Drive Not Formatted while accessing USB drive on computer system.
3. Software provides facility to retrieve all missing or lost data without modifying originality of data.
4. USB digital media recovery application allows users to recover all deleted files saved in different file formats such as JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, AVI, WMA, MOV and other similar file extensions.
5. Software supports all major capacities of USB drives such as 1 GB, 2 GB, 4 GB, 8 GB, 16 GB, 32 GB and other higher capacity drives.
To get more information about product:
Visit: www.memorycardrestore.com
Email: support@memorycardrestore.com
Contact
MemoryCardRestore.com
***@memorycardrestore.com
