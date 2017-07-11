News By Tag
Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai Wins the Best Airport Hotel Trophy at Arabian Travel Award 2017
Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai was announced the winner of the 'Best Airport Hotel' at the Arabian Travel Awards held in Dubai on 4th July 2017.
Expressing his delight on winning the award, Mr Simon Moore, General Manager of Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai, said, "I am very proud to announce another achievement. We are truly grateful to Arabian Travel Awards for this amazing recognition. Awards such as these are an indication that our hard work and perseverance in the pursuit of delivering a memorable experience to our guests is bearing fruit. I take this opportunity to thank all our team members as well as guests who are the real force behind this remarkable achievement."
Arabian Travel Awards is DDP group's first-ever international initiative to celebrate talent from the tourism and hospitality industry in the Middle East. The award is divided into four categories: Personal Awards, Business Awards, Trending Awards and Partner Awards. The awards were supported by TravelTV.news, TravTalk Middle East and TravTalk India who were the premier media partners.
About Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai
The award-winning Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai is a contemporary lifestyle destination for those who desire to be at the centre of Dubai's pulsating business and cultural scene. Named Middle East's Leading Airport Hotel at the World Travel Awards 2016 for the fifth time since 2008, this exceptional hotel is conveniently located near the Dubai International Airport just five minutes' drive away from Terminal 1 & 3, city's major central business, historical districts, tourist spots, shopping centres and entertainment hub.
Featuring 341 spacious guestrooms including Superior & Deluxe Rooms, Club Suites, and Executive Deluxe Suites, rooms are equipped with outstanding amenities. Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai caters to discerning global business and leisure travellers, and is known for its engaging service. On site are a distinctive choice of restaurants and bars, newly spacious Al Garhoud ballroom with 6,448 sq.ft. space, 8 meeting rooms with high-end meeting facilities and a range of leisure options including superb large outdoor swimming pool & Business Center.
For more information about the hotel,visit www.millenniumhotels.com
For Hotel Marketing inquiries, contact:
Sheryl Aquiatan
Assistant Marketing Manager
04 702 8864 / 04 702 8888
sheryl.aquiatan@
For media contact:
Hina Bakht
Vice President
MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)
Mob: 050 697 5146
h.bakht@mpj-
http://www.mpj-
