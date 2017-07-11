Global Automotive Valve Market (2017-2024)- Research Nester

global automotive valve market will grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast year.

-- Valves are the devices which regulate and control the flow of liquid or gas. They are usually fitted in pipe and have many uses in different sectors such as automobile, industrial, commercial and military sectors. Automotive valve is a mechanical or electromechanical device which allows the stream of air fuel mixture or gaseous mixture, to admit or to escape and also to regulate them also. Automotive valves are utilized in automobile sector including all kind of vehicles. There are basically two types of valves include in automotive such as- inlet valve (allows air-fuel mixture inside the chamber) and exhaust valve (release the air-fuel mixture out of the chamber).Global automotive valve market is going to witness a vigorous growth during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. It is expected that the, it is projected that thewill manage to reach an evaluation of around USD 32.8 billion by 2024.The global automotive valve market is distributed in majorly four regions; these are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific is the leading region among other regions followed by Europe, whether it is term of value and volume.Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region incorporate with developing countries such as – China, India. These developing economic played a very important role and contributed in growth of automotive valve market in related region.Europe is the second big market in all regions; it comprises key contributors such as Italy, Germany, Spain, U.K and others. Other regions such as North America, Africa and Middle-East are going to witness a very considerable growth during the forecast period 2017-2024.Unceasing demand in automobile sector and the up gradation of vehicles will increase the demand for supportable automotive valves. Further, it will give a boost to the automotive sector over forecast period 2017-2024.Our-in depth analysis of the global automotive valve market includes the following segments:By Vehicle Type· Two wheelers· Passenger cars· Light Commercial Vehicles· Heavy Commercial VehiclesBy Product Type· Inlet/Outlet Valves· Brake Combination Valves· A/C Expansion Valves· Thermostat Valves· Fuel System Valves· Solenoid Valves· Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves· Tire Valves· Selective Catalytic Reduction Water Valves· Mono Metallic Valves· Bimetallic Valves· Hollow ValvesBy Material Type· Steel· Titanium· Nickel alloy· OthersBy Sales Channel Type· Original Equipment Manufacturer· AftermarketThe global automotive valve market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:· North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis· Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis· Western and Eastern Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Western Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis· Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis.· Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity AnalysisAs the global automobile market is expanding persistently, it is propelling the global automotive valve market. Further, with the increasing number of vehicles on the road, the manufacturers of automotive valve will witness enormous growth in automotive valve market over the forecast period 2017-2024.Over the past few years it has been notified that automotive companies are concern about the performance of their vehicles and thus, focusing on improvement in the overall performance of the vehicle. Apart from this, it is also been observe that the reduction of carbon ignition and enhancement of fuel efficiency in the engine has strengthened the demand for suitable automotive valves. These adoptions of new technologies have played a key role in growth of automotive valve market. · Continental AG· Delphi· Denso· Valco· Robert Bosch· Hitachi Ltd.· Aisin Seiki· Eaton· Borg· Tenneco· Federal-MogulOverview of the Parent MarketAnalyst ViewSegmentationThe global automotive valve market is segmented as follows:· By Vehicle Type Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis· By Product Type Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis· By Material Type Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis· By Sales Channel Type Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis· By Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth AnalysisMarket DynamicsSupply & Demand RiskCompetitive LandscapePorter's Five Force ModelGeographical Economic ActivityKey Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product PortfolioRecent Trends and DevelopmentsIndustry Growth Drivers and ChallengesKey Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment