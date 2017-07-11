News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Automotive Valve Market (2017-2024)- Research Nester
global automotive valve market will grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast year.
Market Size & Forecast
Global automotive valve market is going to witness a vigorous growth during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. It is expected that the global automotive valve market will grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast year. With this compound annual growth rate, it is projected that the global automotive valve market will manage to reach an evaluation of around USD 32.8 billion by 2024.
The global automotive valve market is distributed in majorly four regions; these are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific is the leading region among other regions followed by Europe, whether it is term of value and volume.
Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region incorporate with developing countries such as – China, India. These developing economic played a very important role and contributed in growth of automotive valve market in related region.
For Sample Pages please go through link below: http://www.researchnester.com/
Europe is the second big market in all regions; it comprises key contributors such as Italy, Germany, Spain, U.K and others. Other regions such as North America, Africa and Middle-East are going to witness a very considerable growth during the forecast period 2017-2024.
Unceasing demand in automobile sector and the up gradation of vehicles will increase the demand for supportable automotive valves. Further, it will give a boost to the automotive sector over forecast period 2017-2024.
Market Segmentation
Our-in depth analysis of the global automotive valve market includes the following segments:
By Vehicle Type
· Two wheelers
· Passenger cars
· Light Commercial Vehicles
· Heavy Commercial Vehicles
By Product Type
· Inlet/Outlet Valves
· Brake Combination Valves
· A/C Expansion Valves
· Thermostat Valves
· Fuel System Valves
· Solenoid Valves
· Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves
· Tire Valves
· Selective Catalytic Reduction Water Valves
· Mono Metallic Valves
· Bimetallic Valves
· Hollow Valves
By Material Type
· Steel
· Titanium
· Nickel alloy
· Others
By Sales Channel Type
· Original Equipment Manufacturer
· Aftermarket
By Regions
The global automotive valve market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
· North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
· Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
· Western and Eastern Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Western Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
· Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis.
· Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Growth Drivers & Challenges
As the global automobile market is expanding persistently, it is propelling the global automotive valve market. Further, with the increasing number of vehicles on the road, the manufacturers of automotive valve will witness enormous growth in automotive valve market over the forecast period 2017-2024.
Over the past few years it has been notified that automotive companies are concern about the performance of their vehicles and thus, focusing on improvement in the overall performance of the vehicle. Apart from this, it is also been observe that the reduction of carbon ignition and enhancement of fuel efficiency in the engine has strengthened the demand for suitable automotive valves. These adoptions of new technologies have played a key role in growth of automotive valve market. The industries are implementing various valve time mechanisms to increase the efficiency of the vehicles engine as well as its performance.
Increasing application of automotive valves among various automotive valve manufacturing companies and implementation of new technologies in automobile sector is presume to increase the demand for automotive valves.
However, implementation of new technologies with the vehicles engines and there downsizing may appear as a challenge to the manufacturers of automotive valves and may impact the growth of the market.
Key Players
· Continental AG
· Delphi
· Denso
· Valco
· Robert Bosch
· Hitachi Ltd.
· Aisin Seiki
· Eaton
· Borg
· Tenneco
· Federal-Mogul
Scope and Context
Overview of the Parent Market
Analyst View
Segmentation
The global automotive valve market is segmented as follows:
· By Vehicle Type Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
· By Product Type Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
· By Material Type Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
· By Sales Channel Type Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
· By Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
Market Dynamics
Supply & Demand Risk
Competitive Landscape
Porter's Five Force Model
Geographical Economic Activity
Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio
Recent Trends and Developments
Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges
Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment
To know more about this research, kindly visit: http://www.researchnester.com/
For Table of Content & Free Sample Report Contact:
Ajay Daniel
Email: ajay.daniel@
U.S. +1 646 586 9123
U.K. +44 203 608 5919
Contact
research nester
***@researchnester.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse