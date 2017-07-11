Empire Business Solutions Completes another Successful Transaction

Empire Business Solutions, a leading independent business broker in Los Angeles and Orange County.

-- Empire Business Solutions, a leading independent business brokers in Los Angeles and Orange County is pleased to announce it has successfully closed another transaction finding a buyer for an Orange County manufacture. On June 19, 2017 one of Empire's clients was purchased by an investment group with holdings in the space. Empire's client was a successful riflescope manufacture with the following assets.Originally founded in 1998, company designs and manufactures high-end rifle scopes. While the Company's history was rooted in custom-designed and built units, over time, company has transitioned to offering more standard units and options - thus increasing production capacity, lowering costs, and broadening market presence. During 2016, the Company sold approximately 2,500 various units. The Company is ISO 9001:2008 registered; 9001:2015 pending.Due to its long-term presence within the industry, company has a very strong position and expertise within the national and international markets (hunting, sports, and military). A typical customer profile is a 40 to 50 year-old male. The Company anticipates growing and further expanding its presence within these target market segments during the pro forma period. In addition, approximately 75% of revenue comes from stock product orders, and 25% from custom units.Approximately 75% of revenue is generated from dealer Networks, 25% direct sales.The Company operates from a facility that totals approximately 9,600-square feet; significant growth could be achieved with minimal capital expenditure requirements.Company has two active owners and also employs an additional 14 full-time highly-qualified and experienced employees.Company holds a patent and has signed licensing agreements with two other firms.Company has a strong reputation for its focus on service, offering reliable industry expertise, and providing high-quality scope design and manufacturing solutions. Overall, the Company emphasizes its unique turnkey design, production, procurement, and delivery capabilities, all of which factor into a potential customer's decision.Contact Roy Moss, President of Empire Business Solutions at 714-374-6430 to discuss the process in selling or buying a business in Orange County. Empire has been in business since 2005 and is considered a leading California business broker with offices in Orange County and Los Angeles with primary emphasis on businesses in the $1.0 mil-$10.0 mil revenue range.