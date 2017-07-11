Introduce Media Friendly Policies – State Tourism Board to Leading Hotels of Mahabaleshwar

Maharashtra Tourism has offered suggestions to all leading hospitality agencies to launch gregarious media networking policies.Mahabaleshwar will be the prime focus of this initiative leading to establish better media relations.

-- Maharashtra Tourism has offered suggestions to all leading hospitality agencies to launch gregarious media networking policies. The state tourism department has issued the advisory with an aim to encourage various entities of the industry to become more media accessible. Better media relations will ensure fairer media identity which would intern, positively impact the tourism business and customer relations as well. Mahabaleshwar will be the prime focus of this initiative leading to establish better media relations.There are so many luxury resorts, hotels in Mahabaleshwar, that travel websites, bloggers often tag it as 'honeymoon destination Mahabaleshwar' and that speaks volume about place's primary importance as a tourist spot. The surrounding natural marvels include lush green valleys, few water bodies and reachable peaks. The place has lots to offer right from evenings in sunset, mornings amid the pinnacle greenery, snacks at the lake side and days spent at hiking the peaks.After the state tourism board regularized the advisory for media focusing initiative, The Grand Legacy, one of the premier, shared a special visit program for the visiting tourists in a media release. As per the release, the hotel will be organizing special local farm visits for the people checking in as their customers. For those who might not have the knowledge, Mahabaleshwar is the home for large farms that grow and cultivate delicious strawberries. The place is also responsible for filling in the 70% of the national strawberry basket. The hotel in mahabaleshwar will also take its' customers to the farms of mulberry and corns. The farm visits are looked upon as a great weekend getaway for the people living in Mumbai and Pune which connects to the Mahabaleshwar with a maximum trail of 300 kms only.This well thought out media plan has encouraged the competing hotels and resorts that are now focusing on scoring with their attractive packages, plans for tourists. With all these initiatives pushed into action, the Maharashtra tourism is looking ahead for a positive image introducing best experiences in hospitality through elegant, courteous service along with wide array of modern facilities to complement the natural peace and heartwarming beauty that surrounds.Know the Hotel:Labeled as one of the best luxury resorts in the place that is tagged as '', The Grand Legacy is the leader of the pack. After years of successful services, the hotel has earned its' share of acknowledgements and awards. The hotel property is embellished with modern and contemporary décor as well as furnishings. The experienced and dedicated hospitality staffs is known for their heartwarming smile welcome which every tourist is treated with once they have checked in to the hotel. The Grand Legacy has also set a benchmark by encouraging their customers to explore the local farming practices with aim to provide financial security and fame to these farmers who have invested their lives in producing healthy and ripped fruits/vegetables.To know more about the resort the helpdesk could be reached at their registered contact details through this link –