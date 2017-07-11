News By Tag
* Luxury Resort In Mahabaleshwar
* Best Resorts In Mahabaleshwar
* Best Resorts Mahabaleshwar
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Introduce Media Friendly Policies – State Tourism Board to Leading Hotels of Mahabaleshwar
Maharashtra Tourism has offered suggestions to all leading hospitality agencies to launch gregarious media networking policies.Mahabaleshwar will be the prime focus of this initiative leading to establish better media relations.
There are so many luxury resorts, hotels in Mahabaleshwar, that travel websites, bloggers often tag it as 'honeymoon destination Mahabaleshwar' and that speaks volume about place's primary importance as a tourist spot. The surrounding natural marvels include lush green valleys, few water bodies and reachable peaks. The place has lots to offer right from evenings in sunset, mornings amid the pinnacle greenery, snacks at the lake side and days spent at hiking the peaks.
After the state tourism board regularized the advisory for media focusing initiative, The Grand Legacy, one of the premier luxury resorts in Mahabaleshwar (http://www.thegrandlegacy.net/
This well thought out media plan has encouraged the competing hotels and resorts that are now focusing on scoring with their attractive packages, plans for tourists. With all these initiatives pushed into action, the Maharashtra tourism is looking ahead for a positive image introducing best experiences in hospitality through elegant, courteous service along with wide array of modern facilities to complement the natural peace and heartwarming beauty that surrounds.
Know the Hotel: The Grand Legacy
Labeled as one of the best luxury resorts in the place that is tagged as 'honeymoon destinations mahabaleshwar (http://www.thegrandlegacy.net/
To know more about the resort the helpdesk could be reached at their registered contact details through this link – http://www.thegrandlegacy.net
The Grand Legacy
CALL US: +91 8552 8378 88
+91 02168-272188/
Mail: info@thegrandlegacy.net
Website: http://www.thegrandlegacy.net
Contact
The Grand Legacy
+91 8552 8378 88
info@thegrandlegacy.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse