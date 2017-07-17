News By Tag
The Best Resorts Surrounding Country's Oldest National Park, Jim Corbett Announce Amazing
Best resorts and hotels in Jim Corbett have highlighted the national park as the favourite spot for holiday makers, backpackers, and vacationers. Corbett The Baagh Spa & ResortMob: 07088107801, 07088107803 Email: info@corbettthebaagh.com
The national park came into existence in 1936, little did anyone knew that this place would hold the honour of being more than a wildlife reserve. Back into present, the Jim Corbett Park is one of the oldest wildlife reserves in 2017 and has played a monumental role in protecting the furious but endangered wild animal, Bengal Tiger.
Corbett The Baagh
There are more than countable advantages of spending holidays with Corbett The Baagh. Know as the best resort in Corbett (http://www.corbettthebaagh.com/
The wildlife reserve is in the closest proximity to the reserve are of the flora and fauna of national wildlife reserve. The tourists can enjoy the water sports or can submerge in the serenity in the currents of river ram Ganga and river Kosi. The dedicated customer support desk manages the safari rides and other nature exponential trips and tours.
The resort also has the range of rejuvenating spa services and offers premium discounts and attractive deals. Ranging from budget friendly packages to luxurious therapies that can enlighten the molecular activities of the skin cells. These divine treatments will make the perfect recreational routine that will soothe all senses after the adventure filled trip to the Jim Corbett.
For any kind of information on the services offered by Corbett the Baagh, visit the website link - http://www.corbettthebaagh.com. The website also offers a visual sneak peak to the grandeur through images and videos. The detailed information about the stay in packages the assortment of hospitality services. So to review the visiting hours of the Jim Corbett National Park, along with their tariff plan, image slide shows visit their website or dial in the toll-free number mentioned on the website. http://www.corbettthebaagh.com
Corbett The Baagh Spa & Resort
Address: Village Patkot, Near Sitabani Reserve Forest
Jim Corbett, Ramnagar, Uttrakhand- 244715
Mob: 07088107801, 07088107803
Email: info@corbettthebaagh.com
Website: http://www.corbettthebaagh.com
