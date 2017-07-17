The Best Resorts Surrounding Country's Oldest National Park, Jim Corbett Announce Amazing

 
Best resorts and hotels in Jim Corbett have highlighted the national park as the favourite spot for holiday makers, backpackers, and vacationers. Corbett The Baagh Spa & ResortMob: 07088107801, 07088107803 Email: info@corbettthebaagh.com
 
 
NAINITAL, India - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Best resorts and hotels in Jim Corbett have highlighted the national park as the favourite spot for holiday makers, backpackers, and vacationers. The paradisiacal hospitality services and beautiful surroundings have been alluring people from around the country to spend some peaceful yet adventure filled time of their lives in the warmth of nature. Following the state tourism advisory of generating more media friendly activities and detailed reports, the hotel has been circulating all latest activities organized to attain more customer ship that will foster the tourism industry in the state.

The national park came into existence in 1936, little did anyone knew that this place would hold the honour of being more than a wildlife reserve. Back into present, the Jim Corbett Park is one of the oldest wildlife reserves in 2017 and has played a monumental role in protecting the furious but endangered wild animal, Bengal Tiger.

There are more than countable advantages of spending holidays with Corbett The Baagh. Know as the best resort in Corbett (http://www.corbettthebaagh.com/), it is cemented on a prismatic location, has riveting services accessible around the clock among numerous other enthralling activities that are initiated in partnership with The Jim Corbett national park. The resort is jewelled with shining 5 stars, has awesome cottages for out of the ordinary living experiences, the resort also offers lip smacking food picked up from regional cuisine along with Indian and other international food delights. For those who might want to spend a lazy day in the resort to get over the travel lag, they can stay in with fast Wi-Fi connectivity and in house recreational activities. As part of special package, the hotel has introduced some moving changes in the relics and decoration of the interior. Corbett the Baagh is one among the listed most popular resorts in Jim Corbett.

The wildlife reserve is in the closest proximity to the reserve are of the flora and fauna of national wildlife reserve.  The tourists can enjoy the water sports or can submerge in the serenity in the currents of river ram Ganga and river Kosi. The dedicated customer support desk manages the safari rides and other nature exponential trips and tours.

The resort also has the range of rejuvenating spa services and offers premium discounts and attractive deals. Ranging from budget friendly packages to luxurious therapies that can enlighten the molecular activities of the skin cells. These divine treatments will make the perfect recreational routine that will soothe all senses after the adventure filled trip to the Jim Corbett.

For any kind of information on the services offered by Corbett the Baagh, visit the website link - http://www.corbettthebaagh.com. The website also offers a visual sneak peak to the grandeur through images and videos. The detailed information about the stay in packages the assortment of hospitality services. So to review the visiting hours of the Jim Corbett National Park, along with their tariff plan, image slide shows visit their website or dial in the toll-free number mentioned on the website. http://www.corbettthebaagh.com

Address: Village Patkot, Near Sitabani Reserve Forest

         Jim Corbett, Ramnagar, Uttrakhand- 244715

Mob:       07088107801, 07088107803

Email:  info@corbettthebaagh.com

Website: http://www.corbettthebaagh.com

Page Updated Last on: Jul 17, 2017
