News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Packaging design creating "authenticity"- Wholefood.me
Jam & Co recently completed a project with a subscription-based wholefoods snack box company.
The Wholefood.Me snack box is centered around the beauty of eating wholefoods, with a focus on providing busy individuals with "convenient, healthy, nourishing, and tasty snacks".
An article in PKN revealed how the Jam&Co team was challenged to showcase the authentic naturalness of the brand and the products in an environment where everyone screams 'natural' (See an earlier post What's Natural & What's Not!")
The Jam&Co design team developed a brand which creates an emotional connection with the audience as it taps into the feeling of 'guilt free' pleasure customers will have when eating these portion controlled nutritiously, nourishing snacks.
Understanding the consumer journey
As well as creating a new Brand for Wholefood.me of branding, the design team's next critical step was to immerse themselves in the completely understanding the online consumer journey . The product is sold via subscription service. Therefore the business needed to clearly demonstrate what the product was, how it worked, and engage potential new subscribers, encouraging them to sign up. This needed to be done subtly so as not to discredit or depreciate the genuine authenticity and honesty which really set this brand apart from their competitors.
The complete Wholefood.me package creates a truly personalised and enjoyable experience for subscribers. "We want them to feel good about nourishing their body".
You can see more either by reading the PKN article(http://www.packagingnews.com.au/
Contact
Jam&Co Design Pty Ltd
(02) 9211 3883
***@jamandco.com.au
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse