-- Granted we are surrounded by millions of DIY tutorials, books and courses that can teach you anything but you even if you learn how to operate on human heart online, you are not going to do it next moment, are you?Just like we know our limits and restrain ourselves from tasks that are best left to experts, I believe that when it comes to video marketing, working with someone who does it professional would be great for both your company and its bottom line.If you think about it, creating video content for your online platforms doesn't require much. It's pretty much a straightforward task where you have to decide what kind of videos you want and how you want to create them.So why I am ranting here that you shouldn't work on your owncontent? Well if you create something that isn't that good, it will hurt your reputation online and wouldn't give you the results you wanted.Before you start getting angry with me on being so critical, let me dig deeper and share how we at Motioncue lead our clients when they want our help in creating videos for them.Among the very first thing to consider when you want to create videos for your brand or startup is to consider the audience.And this is the foremost factor that almost everyone we have worked with has ignored. The problem is that they forget to put themselves in the shoes of their followers online. Online marketing works best if it's targeted to the needs or pain points of your customers.We always try our best to know as much as we can about our client's target audience. This helps us to create explainer videos or other pieces of video content that actually resonate with prospective customers.When you think about your audience, think also where and when do they spend their time online. This is where you need to spend your online promotional budget.Whenever and wherever they spend their time, make sure your explainer video or any other video is available to them. If possible, directly post your content there to enjoy as much organic reach as you can.And to ensure your videos lead somewhere, we add a strong call to actions. This directs a viewer to whatever action you want them to take.Knowing your audience is one thing, what kind of content you want to share is completely different. That is why we always recommend to our customers that they should use our in-house script writers.During discovery ( when we initially meet our clients for the first time) and when start working initially after getting the brief, our scrip writers and project managers have a brainstorming session to find out the best communication that we can create for our clients.This is important as unlike face to face meetings or pitching directly, your videos will do the talking. So whether it's an(there is a difference), we ensure that the message is crafted accordingly.Quality matters. There is no denying this. A cheap animated video can break your brand online. You have to realize this.We know now after years of working with various clients, both huge Fortune 500 companies and budding new startups, that investing in a good quality animated video can reward you a lot on social media.Think of it like this, beautiful, well scripted animated videos get higher engagement, better reach and help in getting your business more customers.Quality also doesn't necessarily mean you should spend lavishly on your video marketing strategy. There are brands that have created video marketing strategy around live videos which are now very easy to create using "Facebook Live" or "Periscope" on Twitter.