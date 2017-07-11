News By Tag
infoAnalytica's life sciences research service is now Act Healthcare Solutions
Over the years, infoAnalytica has grown its healthcare research practice, and especially its key opinion leader identification and profiling services. The decision to launch a separate standalone brand was made to help engage with the healthcare customers better and more effectively.
"With over 10 years' experience in providing KOL identification, profiling, screening, FMV and ranking services under the parent infoAnalytica's offerings, launching a distinct brand with a clear focus on research and analytics solutions for healthcare and life sciences was the most logical decision we could make to deepen our relationship with existing clients. This will not only help us build a focused practice but also allow us the flexibility to evolve our services and market to life sciences professionals directly," said Michael Broad, Principal Consultant at Act Healthcare Solutions.
"It was important that we retain the values infoAnalytica stands for and at the same time build a brand that accentuates our growing focus on the healthcare industry. In doing so, it represents a stronger commitment to provide actionable and insightful data and analytics to this vertical," said Amit Gupta, CEO of infoAnalytica, Inc., and Act Healthcare Solutions.
Act Healthcare Solutions (https://www.acthealthsolutions.com/
About infoAnalytica
infoAnalytica is a full-service Marketing Research company that focuses on Qualitative and Quantitative research, Competitive and Market Intelligence, Market Growth and Sizing studies, Demand Generation, and a range of B2B solutions. The company's expertise spans across industries such as Technology, Software, Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Financial Services (BFSI), e-Commerce, and Manufacturing. For more information, visit http://infoanalytica.com/
