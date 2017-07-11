 
CuddlyNest Launches New Features of Calling Hosts Directly and Linking to Hosts' Own Vacation Re

Customized CuddlyNest Company Provides Unique Features of Calling Hosts and Linking to Hosts' Websites
 
CHICAGO - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, CuddlyNest, a fast-growing, custom, short-term accommodations website, announced that it launched unique features. the mold breaking startup broke the shackles of preventing hosts and guests' direct communication and interaction by not hiding away the hosts' basic information unless the hosts decide not to be directly contacted. This way, the platform refers inquires and leads right to the homeowners and property rental companies' websites at no cost.

While Cuddlynest provides a speed of light online bookings, it does not enforce it on its user base and the host can deactivate the online booking button and have the option to make it to disappear from the screen.

Of the company's new features' launch, CuddlyNest reported, "We delighted to fill up a market gap by uniquely launching the features of calling hosts directly and linking back to the hosts' own vacation rental websites. We provide hosts with a great promotion opportunity that would be helpful to hosts especially who have a bulk of vacation rentals.

CuddlyNest has been in the lead offering unique features and promotion opportunities to hosts. From a free subscription advantage, a flat booking fee that can be set by the host, to an assertive promotion opportunity on social media outlets, CuddlyNest exclusively offers many options and advantages to its hosts and homeowners.

About CuddlyNest: https://www.cuddlynest.com/ is a Chicago-based company offering vacation rental listings in the most popular touristic destinations in the world. It is growing dramatically, and it has established a rapid increase in the number of listings and social media influence in a very short time in the US and all around the world.

Maysa Alasad
***@cuddlynest.com
Tags:Vacation, Rental
Industry:Travel
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Features
