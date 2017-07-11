News By Tag
CuddlyNest Launches New Features of Calling Hosts Directly and Linking to Hosts' Own Vacation Re
Customized CuddlyNest Company Provides Unique Features of Calling Hosts and Linking to Hosts' Websites
While Cuddlynest provides a speed of light online bookings, it does not enforce it on its user base and the host can deactivate the online booking button and have the option to make it to disappear from the screen.
Of the company's new features' launch, CuddlyNest reported, "We delighted to fill up a market gap by uniquely launching the features of calling hosts directly and linking back to the hosts' own vacation rental websites. We provide hosts with a great promotion opportunity that would be helpful to hosts especially who have a bulk of vacation rentals.
CuddlyNest has been in the lead offering unique features and promotion opportunities to hosts. From a free subscription advantage, a flat booking fee that can be set by the host, to an assertive promotion opportunity on social media outlets, CuddlyNest exclusively offers many options and advantages to its hosts and homeowners.
