In Focus Brands Founder Honored for Achievements in Upstate NY's Startup Ecosystem
Clients Speak of 2017 Venture Ecosystem Champion Nominee Robert Manasier of In Focus Brands for his extensive work across Upstate NY's entrepreneurial communities.
The Ecosystem ChampionAward is a recognition for individuals who are catalyzing and supporting startup activity across multiple Upstate NY communities.
The team of In Focus Brands congratulates Bob (Robert Manasier) for all his work in Upstate NY and beyond. In addition to founding and leading our integrated service teams of strategy, execution and funding, he dedicates himself to entrepreneurship, education and business building in his work with the UAlbany Innovation Center, Innovate 518, the Sage Colleges, IgniteU, StartUp Weekends, ReStart Workshops, EDA Labs, NYS Business Plan Competition and Saratoga Go! to name a few.
Jill Daye of In Focus Brands continues: "We know what Bob means to any team he is on since we have been together across the globe building his strategies and launches for a long time but we felt it would be great to hear from some of his clients and other partners. We look forward to continuing to build the Upstate NY community for workforce and economic development with Bob and the many great organizations and people there."
Tony Marten of IFP Films adds: "Since I have worked with Bob for over 20 years, I know what Bob means to the ecosystem and his teammates. He is the best, most immersive leader, mentor, teammate, friend there is. Trust, integrity, care, empathy just begin to describe the values of Bob…you want him in your corner always."
Nick Mathius of CrowdBuild describes: "Bob strives for a win-win-win in every dealing and is the most fair and composed leader in any situation; these are the needed attributes that will further propel the ecosystem and which we will continue to deliver to the area. He knows and lives how business, organizations and people should be run."
Hanson Grant, Founder of Think Board, says: "Bob works harder than any mentor I've ever had. Unlike previous mentors, Bob holds us accountable for every challenge and milestone we are faced with on a daily and weekly basis. I am incredibly grateful that we joined the Innovate518 program and now have the opportunity to meet with Bob each week. Unspoken truth from Bob: Shortcuts don't build a company."
Tara Lin of Autonomy Distributors states: "His positive energy and calm leadership in all circumstances is always appreciated. He is the best practice leader, planner, doer there is. When he is on your team, your team will not fail. We plan on adding more resources to our Upstate NY footprint to further the cause and to continue our joint ventures with Bob."
David Karpinski, Executive Director of the Parkhurst Field Foundation, adds, "Bob has meant so much to our capital campaign. As an early advisor to our project, he brought vision and clarity to what the end goal was with our newly discovered history. He recognized the potential of the park as an economic diamond for the region and helped us develop the strategy and assembled the resources necessary to set us on the right path to success. He certainly encouraged me to think bigger than my original plans and, for that, I am grateful. Without Bob's vision and leadership, I am sure we would not have had the success we have celebrated to date."
Brent Martin, Co-Founder of ACTIVSHOT, says: "Bob is a master when it comes to strategy, execution and connecting the dots needed to drive immediate success. His focus is unmatched, and wealth of knowledge has been crucial to our teaming partnership and our community build so I can say and know that Upstate NY is lucky to have him."
"Upstate Venture Ecosystem Award nominations represent the entrepreneurial leaders throughout Upstate New York who are transforming our region's venture community," said UVC Founder & Venture Catalyst Martin Babinec. "They are the leaders and companies making Upstate the go-to destination for entrepreneurs."
Winners will be announced at a special Awards Luncheon held at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown on September 19.
About In Focus Brands
In Focus Brands has created, resurrected and/or managed over 128 diverse businesses across industries around the globe. The company integrates strategy, execution and funding to bring deployable teams and resources to our clients' present needs and structures branded systems and staffs that perform exceptionally and sustainably for our clients' future. They are also the lead operational partner for Diamond Point Co-Development Fund.
About UVC
In Focus Brands Media Contact:
Jill Daye
In Focus Brands
518-290-3031 xt. 701
jilld@infocusbrands.com
