KazemaPortableToilets Named As Finalist in the Gulf Capital SME Awards 2017
With all portable products being made from high quality, durable materials that can withstand the demands of sanitation, Kazema Portable Toilets carries a wide variety of ancillary products and accessories designed to assist business owners in earning more.
Now in its 6th year as a regarded small to mid-sized business recognition awards ceremony, the SME Awards proudly identify startups, innovative SMES with exemplary products and services, SMEs which invest in their employees' environment and customer strategy, and also the visionary entrepreneurs at the helm.
"We've created a portable solution that is compatible with any business looking to add depth, expansion, and productivity to their operation," said Raj, Founder and Owner of Kazema Portable Toilets. "We provide our clients with professional support worldwide that enables them to supply clients locally with our product, as well as harness it for widespread exportation."
Recognized for their high-stock, ready-to-use durable product today, Kazema Portable Toilets is one of the front-runners for their SME awards category. Kazema beat out hundreds in the category to be regarded as a finalist for their entrepreneurial solution to a problem every person encounters daily.
"We are passionate about our work here at Kazema Portable Toilets, and we are honored to be named a finalist in such a reputable competition,"
For more information, visit: http://www.kazemaportabletoilets.com/
MEED AWARDS : https://smeawards.meed.com/
Contact:
Kazema Portable Toilets
Suite – 1204, Falcon Towers – B1
Rashidiya, PO Box: 5316, Ajman,
United Arab Emirates
Ph: 00971 6 7407114
Fax: 00971 6 7407124
info@kazemaportabletoilets.com
http://www.kazemaportabletoilets.com
