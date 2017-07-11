Harvey Norman Security Launches Helix Smart Security & Home Automation System Featuring Self-Monitor

Contact

-- Harvey Norman Security, one of the Australia's leaders in the security industry, has launched a new home security & home automation product (Helix) featuring Self-Monitoring.It's a giant leap for Harvey Norman Security to launch a next generation product in Australia enabling you to monitor your home security without paying back to base monitoring fees.Self-Monitored alarm systems are a game changer in the home and small commercial security market allowing you to remotely protect, control and monitor 24/7 from your smart phone.Managing Director of Harvey Norman Security Lindsay Brooks said, "."Harvey Norman Security (HNS) is a wholly Australian owned and operated company that has been protecting people and property for many years with state of the art residential and commercial systems and alarm monitoring services. HNS provides professional advice and security solutions including burglar alarm, Access control, video intercom, home automation, CCTV, smoke detection and keeping control of what really matters in your hands.Harvey Norman Security is the member of Australian Security Industry Association Limited (ASIAL) offering its customers best assurance of a competent and professional association within the security industry.Chris BonnellBrand Manager1300 858 622Lanwill Pty Ltd trading as Harvey Norman Security – ABN 52 071 004 129MASTER LICENSES: 000102269 (NSW) | 3323655 (QLD) | 752-688-01S (VIC)