 
News By Tag
* Home Security System
* Burglar Alarms
* Home automation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Security
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Seven Hills
  New South Wales
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211

Harvey Norman Security Launches Helix Smart Security & Home Automation System Featuring Self-Monitor

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Home Security System
* Burglar Alarms
* Home automation

Industry:
* Security

Location:
* Seven Hills - New South Wales - Australia

Subject:
* Products

SEVEN HILLS, Australia - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Harvey Norman Security, one of the Australia's leaders in the security industry, has launched a new home security & home automation product (Helix) featuring Self-Monitoring.

It's a giant leap for Harvey Norman Security to launch a next generation product in Australia enabling you to monitor your home security without paying back to base monitoring fees.

Self-Monitored alarm systems are a game changer in the home and small commercial security market allowing you to remotely protect, control and monitor 24/7 from your smart phone.

Managing Director of Harvey Norman Security Lindsay Brooks said, "We're thrilled to announce our new security and home automation solution. The technologically advanced but affordable Helix integrated alarm & home automation system with self-monitoring now allows people to have full control of their home in their hands 24/7 while saving the cost of professional back to base monitoring."

About Harvey Norman Security

Harvey Norman Security (HNS) is a wholly Australian owned and operated company that has been protecting people and property for many years with state of the art residential and commercial systems and alarm monitoring services. HNS provides professional advice and security solutions including burglar alarm, Access control, video intercom, home automation, CCTV, smoke detection and keeping control of what really matters in your hands.

Harvey Norman Security is the member of Australian Security Industry Association Limited (ASIAL) offering its customers best assurance of a competent and professional association within the security industry.

Contact

Chris Bonnell
Brand Manager
1300 858 622
info@hnsecurity.com.au
www.harveynormansecurity.com.au

Lanwill Pty Ltd trading as Harvey Norman Security – ABN 52 071 004 129

MASTER LICENSES: 000102269 (NSW) | 3323655 (QLD) | 752-688-01S (VIC)

Contact
Chris Bonnell
1300 858 622
***@hnsecurity.com.au
End
Source:
Email:***@hnsecurity.com.au Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share