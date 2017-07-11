News By Tag
Agenda Released for Energy from Waste 2017 Featuring Suez, DEFRA, Green Investment Bank and CEWEP
London to host the return of SMi's 10th annual Energy From Waste industry Summit
This years industry summit will look to strengthen knowledge in key topics such as: feedstock demand and supply chains; advanced waste gasification;
Understanding current UK policy developments, potential changes after BREXIT and EU initiatives surrounding the circular economy will be a major focus. Attendees will also hear a selection of case studies from international markets and local authorities currently implementing waste recovery projects including the City of Westminster and the North London Waste Authority CHP Plant.
Featured speakers will include:
Stuart Hayward-Higham, Technical Development Director, Suez Recycling and Recovery
Hugh Unwin, Portfolio Director, Environmental, Foresight Group
Marian Holliday, Head of Commercial Policy Division, Environmental Quality Directorate, Defra
Andrew Hartley, Managing Director, Waste and Bio-Energy, Green Investment Bank
Euston Ling, Manager, Planning and Technical Solutions, North London Waste Authority
Jarno Stet, Waste Services Manager, City of Westminster
Mark Sommerfeld, Policy Analyst, Energy from Waste, Renewable Energy Association
Maxime Pernal, Policy Officer, CEWEP
Pandora Rene, Senior Advisor, Waste Regulation - Regime Regulation, Environment Agency
Paul Winstanley, Project Manager, Energy Technologies Institute
Shelly De Souza, Senior Manager, SMBC Europe Division
For more information including the full speaker line-up, visit https://www.smi-
The 10th annual Energy From Waste conference will take place on 6th and 7th December 2017 at the Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London UK.
Contact Information:
For media enquiries, contact Teri Arri on +44 (0)20 7827 6162 or email tarri@smi-online.co.uk
For all other enquiries contact the team on +44 (0)20 7827 6000 or email events@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-
