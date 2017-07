Agenda Released for Energy from Waste 2017 Featuring Suez, DEFRA, Green Investment Bank and CEWEP

London to host the return of SMi's 10th annual Energy From Waste industry Summit

-- Returning for its 10th installment in the established conference series, SMi Group has announced that registration is now live to attendThis years industry summit will look to strengthen knowledge in key topics such as: feedstock demand and supply chains; advanced waste gasification;financing initiatives outside public subsidies; the practicalities of community engagement schemes; and will keep attendees at the forefront of technological breakthroughs to adapt to the growing need for sustainable energy.Understanding current UK policy developments, potential changes after BREXIT and EU initiatives surrounding the circular economy will be a major focus. Attendees will also hear a selection of case studies from international markets and local authorities currently implementing waste recovery projects including the City of Westminster and the North London Waste Authority CHP Plant.Featured speakers will include:Stuart Hayward-Higham, Technical Development Director, Suez Recycling and RecoveryHugh Unwin, Portfolio Director, Environmental, Foresight GroupMarian Holliday, Head of Commercial Policy Division, Environmental Quality Directorate, DefraAndrew Hartley, Managing Director, Waste and Bio-Energy, Green Investment BankEuston Ling, Manager, Planning and Technical Solutions, North London Waste AuthorityJarno Stet, Waste Services Manager, City of WestminsterMark Sommerfeld, Policy Analyst, Energy from Waste, Renewable Energy AssociationMaxime Pernal, Policy Officer, CEWEPPandora Rene, Senior Advisor, Waste Regulation - Regime Regulation, Environment AgencyPaul Winstanley, Project Manager, Energy Technologies InstituteShelly De Souza, Senior Manager, SMBC Europe DivisionFor more information including the full speaker line-up, visit https://www.smi- online.co.uk/ energy/uk/energy- from-waste?... The 10th annual Energy From Waste conference will take place on 6th and 7th December 2017 at the Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London UK.--- END ---Contact Information:For media enquiries, contact Teri Arri on +44 (0)20 7827 6162 or email tarri@smi-online.co.ukFor all other enquiries contact the team on +44 (0)20 7827 6000 or email events@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi GroupEstablished since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi- online.co.uk