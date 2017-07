Military Wife Pens Young Adult Fantasy Debut Surrounding the God of War and His Sacrificial Bride

Fragile Chaos by Amber R. Duell

Contact

Olivia Raymond

***@radiantcrownpublishing.com Olivia Raymond

End

-- What would it feel like to be sacrificed to gods you didn't believe in? Amber R. Duell may not know what lies beyond death, but she does explore a vivid mythological world engulfed in a modern war in her newly released young adult fantasy novel,Amber points to the story of a 500-year-old Incan girl found mummified on a volcano as inspiration for her story. "Did she think she would ascend to some special place?" Amber mused, and gave birth to the story of Cassia Stavros and Theodoric trapped in a delicate balance between feuding immortals.is a relentless tale of revenge, inner turmoil, and budding romance reminiscent of the legend of Persephone and Hades. Amber's story sweeps across national borders and realms as the God of War and his sacrificial bride fight to end the mortal war.is a "…great book for anybody who loves the myth of Cupid and Psyche…I loved the…mashup of modernity with the mythological,"Abby Reed explains, author ofAmber R. Duell was born and raised in a small town in Central New York. While it will always be home, she's spent the last six years living in Germany and Maine as a military wife where the next step is always an adventure.For more information, visit www.amberrduell.com Radiant Crown Publishing was founded in 2016 to showcase quality fiction, diverse stories, and unexpected protagonists. Antiheroes and characters whose stories are pushed to the margins are welcome here.For more information, visit www.radiantcrownpublishing.com ( http://radiantcrownpublishing.com/ ).