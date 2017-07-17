News By Tag
Military Wife Pens Young Adult Fantasy Debut Surrounding the God of War and His Sacrificial Bride
Amber points to the story of a 500-year-old Incan girl found mummified on a volcano as inspiration for her story. "Did she think she would ascend to some special place?" Amber mused, and gave birth to the story of Cassia Stavros and Theodoric trapped in a delicate balance between feuding immortals.
Fragile Chaos is a relentless tale of revenge, inner turmoil, and budding romance reminiscent of the legend of Persephone and Hades. Amber's story sweeps across national borders and realms as the God of War and his sacrificial bride fight to end the mortal war.
Fragile Chaos is a "…great book for anybody who loves the myth of Cupid and Psyche…I loved the…mashup of modernity with the mythological,"
About Amber R. Duell
Amber R. Duell was born and raised in a small town in Central New York. While it will always be home, she's spent the last six years living in Germany and Maine as a military wife where the next step is always an adventure.
For more information, visit www.amberrduell.com.
About Radiant Crown Publishing
Radiant Crown Publishing was founded in 2016 to showcase quality fiction, diverse stories, and unexpected protagonists. Antiheroes and characters whose stories are pushed to the margins are welcome here.
For more information, visit www.radiantcrownpublishing.com (http://radiantcrownpublishing.com/
Contact
Olivia Raymond
***@radiantcrownpublishing.com
