Sam Felker, Shareholder at Baker Donelson to Speak at TKG's Event
For further details, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/
Event Synopsis:
Ransomware as described by the majority is a special type of malware attack that is designed to hijack and disable the functionality of a computer and demand payments from victims to have their files decrypted. In the first quarter of 2016 alone, a record of $209 million were collected by ransomware attackers from their victims. With the surprising number of ransomware attacks recorded in the previous year, many consumers, industry watchers and analysts are anticipating stronger and widespread proliferation of these attacks in the coming years.
In this LIVE Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the fundamental framework of Ransomware. Speakers will go beyond the basics and present the best practices and strategies in combatting ransomware and avoiding potential risks and pitfalls.
Key topics include:
· Ransomware: Fundamental Framework
· Remarkable Ransomware Attacks
· Implications and Important Highlights of "WannaCry"
· Identifying Potential Risks and Pitfalls
· Best Practices and Practical Tips in Combatting Ransomware
· 5 Ways Backup Stops Ransomware
About Samuel Lanier Felker
Sam Felker, a shareholder in Baker Donelson's Nashville and Fort Lauderdale offices, focuses his litigation practice on commercial disputes, cyber security events, products liability, food safety, mass torts, and insurance coverage. A member of the firm's Data Protection, Privacy and Cybersecurity practice group, Sam counsels clients about preventing as well as responding to ransomware and other cyber-security threats. Recently, Sam earned the designation of Certified Information and Privacy Professional (CIPP-US).
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
