Fourth Annual Nonprofit Awards Celebration anticipates greater attendance this year

 
 
MONTEREY, Calif. - July 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The Nonprofit Alliance of Monterey County (NAMC) invites the community to its 4th Annual Nonprofit Awards Celebration on Friday, September 22, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Hotel and Spa in Monterey.  The Nonprofit Awards Celebration is the only event of its kind in the region to recognize the collective impact of nonprofit organizations and honor their dynamic staff.

According to Paul E. Mondestin, Event Founder and NAMC Core Leader, "To recognize the heart of the nonprofit sector, the Nonprofit Alliance of Monterey County is pleased to host the community's annual Nonprofit Awards Celebration: a Grammy Awards-like event honoring exemplary nonprofit organizations and staffs who impact the lives of all people in the county."

The event features a breakfast, awards, entertainment and a red carpet photo shoot. The Nonprofit awards celebration offers the community a unique opportunity to honor two important groups:

1) specific nonprofits that have demonstrated significant impact, effectiveness and/or innovation and

2) the unsung heroes, who have worked creatively and tirelessly with nonprofits in Monterey County.

Nominations will open on July 3. The event was sold out last year with over 200 guests - including representation from civic, business, nonprofit and community sectors.  As nominations increased by 35% in 2016, NAMC hopes for even greater participation this year given the increase in nominations and interest in the event.

Admission to the event is $40 for NAMC members, $45 for Not-yet-members and $55 for Walk-ins, space permitting.   The location of the event is Hyatt Regency Hotel and Spa, 1 Old Golf Course Road, Monterey, CA, 93940.

The mission of the Nonprofit Alliance of Monterey County (NAMC) is to increase the capacity and collective power of the nonprofit industry for the benefit of all people in Monterey County. NAMC was founded in 1994 by leaders from the nonprofit and philanthropic community. NAMC has 123 members representing a wide range of interests and constituencies.

For more information on the event please visit the NAMC website at www.alliancemonterey.org or call 831-373-4606.
Source:Nonprofit Alliance of Monterey County
