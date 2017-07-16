New York Photographer Theo Sahos to Donate Proceeds to 9/11 Memorial Fund

Self-Reflection by Theo Sahos

End

-- For the first time in the collective's history, Long Island City Artists Inc. is housing a full-length play. Dirt [contained] Theatre Company's production ofby Fernando Arrabal is an immersive, theme-driven experience that follows an isolated and self-loathing actress through her sadomasochistic struggle between love and art. The production will be coupled with visual arts in an array of mediums curated by LIC-A in the 8,000 sq. foot Plaxall Gallery at 5-25 46Avenue, LIC.will run from July 20to August 27on Saturday and Sunday from 11am - 6pm.While the play will be the featured event, the accompanying visual art will be equally noteworthy. Among the artwork being exhibited is Theo Sahos' 12" x 16" work, an unsettling yet masterful photo depicting moments before crisis. The obscure portrait is of a street performer huddled over a bench, donned in a gargoyle costume, the black shroud and eerily powerful wings dominating the scene. Sahos, an accomplished and well-traveled photographer, is well known in the LIC Artists community for his insightful, diverse work. Taken in Jerusalem prior to a terrorist attack,deviates from Sahos' usual commentary on the struggles and joys of New York City urban life and provides a new, haunting perspective that will not fail to surprise. Sahos has announced that the proceeds from the sale of his work will be donated to the 9/11 Memorial Fund.